Josh Morningstar performs at EXIT/IN in Nashville during a previous engagement. Photo submitted

Singer-songwriter and country musician Josh Morningstar will be in Owensboro to make an appearance at Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville with his 5 p.m. show on Sunday.

Originally from the small community of Funkstown, Maryland, the 39-year old Morningstar has become known as a “curious and fresh combination of grit and humor” and a dedicated artist.