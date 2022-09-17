Read full article on original website
Waco council set to ink $47.5M deal with Floyd Casey developers
A development agreement the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday for the housing and retail project at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site includes just over $47 million in public investment over 15 years. The council is set to approve $19.2 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4...
City of Waco set to sell $2 million property to the Salvation Army
The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to the Salvation Army, which plans to consolidate its homeless shelters and other services there. The city bought the land in January with the intention of selling the land...
Quest Jones to face trial in 2019 murder of his children's mother
A Waco man who is accused of shooting his common-law wife in 2019 while their three children were in an adjacent room will stand trial for murder this week in a McLennan County district court. A jury was sworn in Monday for the trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, who...
Teen arrested in fatal crash in South Waco
Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man on an intoxication manslaughter charge after a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in South Waco, according to a press release. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway,...
Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system
The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
Startup Waco partners with Progage for Baylor NIL opportunities
Progage and Startup Waco announced a new partnership Monday to help Baylor student-athletes maximize their NIL earning potential. In collaboration with Startup Waco’s GXG program, Progage will focus on identifying brands and partners to elevate Baylor student-athletes’ NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) local and national marketing opportunities. Progage is...
