La Mesa, CA

Watch: Helix running back Jason Sisneros discusses 42-29 comeback victory over St. Augustine

By Bodie De Silva
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Helix got into an offensive flow in the second half on Friday night and quickly erased a nine-point halftime deficit on their way to a 42-29 win over St. Augustine at Mesa College.

Helix junior running back Jason Sisneros continued his impressive start to the season with two rushing touchdowns against St. Augustine on Friday. He talked postgame about what spurred the Highlanders' second half comeback.

