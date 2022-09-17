Watch: Helix running back Jason Sisneros discusses 42-29 comeback victory over St. Augustine

The 20th Annual Vista Viking Festival was in full swing (or throw of an ax) this third weekend of September 2022, to much appreciation from both patrons and vendors alike. The previous physical festival was in 2019, while the last two years were on somewhat of a hiatus due to Covid-19 and were kept going online at www.VistaVikingFestival.com. Patrons could watch online videos from their YouTube channel (Vista Viking Festival) to see musical performances, instructional videos, and much more. They even had an area for some of the merchants to sell their wares, and as awesome as that is, there’s just something to tactile window shopping that you don’t get digitally. For instance, if you happen to have forgotten your drinking horn at home, there is a plethora of engraved and plain horns you can choose from to purchase as soon as you enter. You don’t want to be caught without your drinking horn, do you? While there and around the festival, feel free to wander your eyes to the many vendors and marketers selling their goods like Phoenix and Crow. Even the vendors themselves go shopping, like Tara Baumann from Gear Oils modeling her recently purchased headgear from Simply Bivin Designs. For the constant flow of regulars, customers, cosplayers, individuals, and families that want to connect with their ancestral genealogy, there’s plenty of leather, fur, charms, jewels, and weaponry to accommodate all walks of life.

