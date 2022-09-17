Gap Inc. is cutting approximately 500 corporate jobs across its New York, San Francisco and Asia offices. A spokesperson confirmed the San Francisco owner of the Gap, Athleta, Old Navy and Banana Republic brands is both laying off staff and eliminating open positions across a range of departments, as the Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday. Some employees have been notified of the layoffs in recent days. The retailer first alluded to cost cuts in its Aug. 26 second-quarter earnings call, when chief financial officer Katrina O’Connell said the company would reduce overhead investments, including “a pause on planned hiring and open...

