Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (4) updates to this series since Updated 36 min ago.
nowdecatur.com
Booker Named Decatur Memorial August Colleague of the Month
September 19, 2022 – Mary Booker, unit coordinator for critical care nursing services at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for August. Booker is “an example that all of us should strive to be within Memorial Health,” said Booker’s nominator. “Mary makes sure...
Herald & Review
Funerals pending for Sept. 20
Babb, Gail,61, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. BURTON, Dwaine R., 63, Clinton, died Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. CARMAN, Cheryl, 64, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DAVIS, Barbara, 82, Moweaqua, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center,...
Effingham Radio
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57 of Effingham, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of mass, Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Sacred Heart School.
Herald & Review
Mount Zion Community Prayer Breakfast tickets available
MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Village Parkway. Amber Oberheim, widow of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, will be the featured speaker. She is also the president and founder of Peacemaker Project 703 advocating for law enforcement officers.
Herald & Review
Decatur council authorizes Sunday bus service
DECATUR — For what is believed to be the first time since the city took over operations 50 years ago, there will be Sunday bus service in Decatur. The Decatur City Council voted unanimously Monday to authorize a one-year pilot program that will increase service by operating four bus lines from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Widows honoring husbands through 8K on UI campus
Champaign, Ill., (WCIA) — Hundreds of people came together across Central Illinois Saturday morning, running, walking and cheering each other on to honor loved ones they’ve lost. It’s part of Christie Clinic’s “Run to Remember” on U of I’s campus. Jan Seeley, the run’s director, said it started last year to recognize those lost on […]
smilepolitely.com
Join a community violence discussion on Saturday
H3, a coalition of organizations working with with people impacted by violence in our community, is hosting a discussion in the City View room at Illinois Terminal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. H3 stands for "when Harm is done in a community, we need Healing in order to restore Hope."
Herald & Review
Watch now: Fine art meets family fun at Decatur's Arts in Central Park
DECATUR — Of all the sumptuous artworks on display at the Arts in Central Park event Sunday, few could rival the strangeness of the “Mouse-Centipede-Robot” dreamed up by 5-year-old Cylas Sanson. It was an impromptu work, created and named on the spot by the Decatur boy who...
smilepolitely.com
The Champaign County Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend
September is a month filled with festivals, and this year there will be a new one on the calendar. The first Champaign County Balloon Festival will “launch” this Friday and Saturday, September 24th and 25th, at Dodds Park in Champaign. Balloons over Vermilion has been a popular event over the past several years, and Centralia has an annual festival, but this will be the first for C-U.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur agencies come together during revitalization efforts
DECATUR — Alicia Ralston was willing to step away from her office job at Archer Daniels Midland Co. to get her hands dirty for a day. “It’s going to be manual labor,” she said of the work. “Which is really great for someone who works in the office. The work will be much different than what I do day-to-day for the company.”
checkoutdfw.com
This property in Decatur has a 4-bedroom home, a carriage house and a stocked pond with a windmill
A piece of property in Decatur comes with a four-bedroom home and a carriage house. The house is on the market for $3.9 million. The four-bedroom home comes with a country kitchen, a butler's pantry and a large owner's suite. According to the listing, the main dining area has 9 large picture windows.
newschannel20.com
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
Herald & Review
Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club
MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years.
Teaming up with toys: how motorcyclists are giving back
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday, motorcyclists around the area teamed up to start preparing for the holidays. Over 100 bikers gathered together, donating money and toys for kids in Champaign and Vermilion counties. After leaving Mid-state Cycles in Champaign, they rode to Gibson City, ultimately ending in Rantoul with an auction. Deanna Zehr, an […]
Effingham Radio
Ramsey Man Killed In Vehicle Accident Saturday Evening
A Ramsey man was killed in a vehicle accident on Saturday evening. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that 72 year old Rex L. Moreland of Ramsey was killed on Saturday evening when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a road ditch on U.S. Route 51 between Vandalia and Ramsey. Coroner Harris says he pronounced Moreland dead at 10:20 pm at the scene of the accident.
Herald & Review
City punts on first round of business proposals for former Decatur fire station
DECATUR — It could have been a business that produces and sells cornhole sets. Or a coffee shop with local artist sales. Or a counseling center. But at least for the time being, former Fire Station 3 will be none of those things. Watch now: Ceremony celebrates new Decatur...
Herald & Review
Defensive dominance: Buffalo Tri-City stymies Decatur St. Teresa 7-0
Buffalo Tri-City corralled Decatur St. Teresa's offense and never let go to fuel a 7-0 victory in Illinois boys soccer on September 19. In recent action on September 10, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Buffalo Tri-City took on Beardstown on September 15 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. For more, click here.
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
Herald & Review
Fire destroys car, but firefighters protect Decatur home
DECATUR — A car was destroyed by fire in Decatur late Sunday morning, but firefighters said they were able to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby home. Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Chris Downey said Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 2662 Grandview Drive at 11:42 a.m. to find a car parked on the home’s drive already engulfed in flames and residents inside the home evacuated.
