If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Related
Huskies Gain Commitment from Fleet Arizona Edge Rusher
Jaxson Jones is the son of a former Utah receiver/returner.
sports360az.com
Arizona High School Coaches React To Herm Edwards, New Interim Head Coach
Four Arizona high school football coaches discussed their initial thoughts on ASU parting ways with Herm Edwards, how they feel the interim coach will perform, and the potential effects on recruiting in-state. Rick Garretson (Chandler), Michael Zdebski (Hamilton), Jason Mohns (Saguaro) and Jason Jewell (Brophy College Prep) all weigh-in on the news.
East Valley Tribune
Former Chandler coach Shaun Aguano named interim coach at ASU
Shaun Aguano was a coaching legend at Chandler High School. He built the Wolves into a powerhouse football program, one that was nationally ranked on several occasions and became a dynasty in 2016-18 when it won the 6A state championship under his leadership. In 2019, he was hired by Arizona State to lead the running backs.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Valley Tribune
Mesa may get chooiser on future projects
In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
AZFamily
Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Chandler-Gilbert Community College offers chip program
In an effort to provide the talent needed to keep production of semiconductor chips going, Chandler-Gilbert Community College is one of three colleges in the Maricopa County Community College District to offer a Semiconductor Technician Quick Start program. The in-person 10-day certification course gives participants a chance to learn the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Valley Tribune
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale first responders help several overheated hikers by land and air over the weekend
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Arizona's hot weather has come down a bit, but hikers being overcome by the heat is still a big issue and it's important to remember just what the heat can do to you. Three times on Sept. 17 in Scottsdale hikers needed the help of first responders,...
KTAR.com
Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district
PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
Phoenix Mayor Condemns Suns Owner Robert Sarver in Statement
City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego releases statement on Phoenix Suns' Robert Sarver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Second Sundays returning to downtown Tempe next month
PHOENIX — As the seasonal weather approaches, the city of Tempe announced its Second Sunday event series will return next month. The family-friendly event held on the second Sunday of each month from October through March is scheduled to kick off Oct. 9, event organizers said in a press release.
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (September 19-25)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week we’re focusing on throwback artists. “Possum Kingdom,” the hit single from the Toadies’ classic record Rubberneck, has one of the grungiest guitar riffs in rock. That’s why the album has endured for more than 25 years. You’ll remember the other reasons the Texas band’s debut is still on repeat on your Discman when they play it in its entirety. 7:30 p.m. $25-$43. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-1300, luckymanonline.com.
AZFamily
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
kclu.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Comedian’s new film is a love letter to Arizona
Actor Rob Schneider has a love affair with the Valley, where he now resides. Because of this, he’s bringing a taste of Hollywood to the Grand Canyon State. His forthcoming movie “Daddy Daughter Trip” — which he produced, directed and stars in — will be shown exclusively in Harkins Theatres. Its world premiere is Sept. 27, at Camelview at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, and rolls out in the 15 Harkins Theatres on Sept. 30.
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
AZFamily
Mesa man drowns during boat launch in Michigan, troopers say
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI (3TV/CBS 5) -- Michigan State Police says a 78-year-old man from Mesa died while launching his boat on a lake Monday evening. According to authorities, troopers were called out to Dixon Lake in Bagley, about a three-hour drive north of Detroit. Investigators believe that Howard Tom Caswell and his son, who lives in nearby Gaylord, were launching their boat to go fishing.
