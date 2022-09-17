Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Funerals pending for Sept. 20
Babb, Gail,61, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. BURTON, Dwaine R., 63, Clinton, died Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. CARMAN, Cheryl, 64, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DAVIS, Barbara, 82, Moweaqua, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center,...
nowdecatur.com
Booker Named Decatur Memorial August Colleague of the Month
September 19, 2022 – Mary Booker, unit coordinator for critical care nursing services at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for August. Booker is “an example that all of us should strive to be within Memorial Health,” said Booker’s nominator. “Mary makes sure...
Herald & Review
Decatur council authorizes Sunday bus service
DECATUR — For what is believed to be the first time since the city took over operations 50 years ago, there will be Sunday bus service in Decatur. The Decatur City Council voted unanimously Monday to authorize a one-year pilot program that will increase service by operating four bus lines from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Herald & Review
City punts on first round of business proposals for former Decatur fire station
DECATUR — It could have been a business that produces and sells cornhole sets. Or a coffee shop with local artist sales. Or a counseling center. But at least for the time being, former Fire Station 3 will be none of those things. Watch now: Ceremony celebrates new Decatur...
Effingham Radio
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57 of Effingham, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of mass, Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Sacred Heart School.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur agencies come together during revitalization efforts
DECATUR — Alicia Ralston was willing to step away from her office job at Archer Daniels Midland Co. to get her hands dirty for a day. “It’s going to be manual labor,” she said of the work. “Which is really great for someone who works in the office. The work will be much different than what I do day-to-day for the company.”
Herald & Review
Mount Zion Community Prayer Breakfast tickets available
MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Village Parkway. Amber Oberheim, widow of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, will be the featured speaker. She is also the president and founder of Peacemaker Project 703 advocating for law enforcement officers.
newschannel20.com
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
Herald & Review
Fire destroys car, but firefighters protect Decatur home
DECATUR — A car was destroyed by fire in Decatur late Sunday morning, but firefighters said they were able to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby home. Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Chris Downey said Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 2662 Grandview Drive at 11:42 a.m. to find a car parked on the home’s drive already engulfed in flames and residents inside the home evacuated.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 61 year old Kevin D. Malone of Effingham for an Effingham County mittimus to jail sentence for 5 days for aggravated battery. Kevin was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old Heather R. Miller of Mason for...
Herald & Review
Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club
MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years.
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Death Ruled Accidental
Montgomery County officials have released more information on a story from last week. On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. The Litchfield Police Department also responded and assisted at the scene.
Herald & Review
Attempted murder charge dropped after Decatur victim disappears
DECATUR — The attempted murder trial of Decatur man Tyrek D. Jones was supposed to get underway Monday, but the case had been over before it could begin. Macon County Jail records show Jones, 21, was released Wednesday afternoon after prosecutors appeared in Macon County Circuit Court earlier that day asking for all charges to be dismissed.
nowdecatur.com
PHOTOS: Decatur celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with Decatur Pride Fest
September 18, 2022 – Community members joined together in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community Saturday during Decatur Pride Fest in Fairview Park. The family-friendly event is an annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ art, culture, history, education, and advocacy and included a pet show, voice of pride singing competition, drag shows, food trucks, live music, and vendors.
WAND TV
Police looking for armed robber in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are looking for the person who robbed a Decatur gas station earlier this month. On September 7 at around 1 a.m., Decatur police were dispatched to Circle K located at 205 W 1st Dr. for an armed robbery. The employee said a suspect armed...
checkoutdfw.com
This property in Decatur has a 4-bedroom home, a carriage house and a stocked pond with a windmill
A piece of property in Decatur comes with a four-bedroom home and a carriage house. The house is on the market for $3.9 million. The four-bedroom home comes with a country kitchen, a butler's pantry and a large owner's suite. According to the listing, the main dining area has 9 large picture windows.
Effingham Radio
Ramsey Man Killed In Vehicle Accident Saturday Evening
A Ramsey man was killed in a vehicle accident on Saturday evening. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that 72 year old Rex L. Moreland of Ramsey was killed on Saturday evening when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a road ditch on U.S. Route 51 between Vandalia and Ramsey. Coroner Harris says he pronounced Moreland dead at 10:20 pm at the scene of the accident.
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
Shots fired at Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
