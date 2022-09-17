Rangers bring 1-0 series advantage over Rays into game 2

Texas Rangers (63-81, third in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (80-64, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (7-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Rays: Shawn Armstrong (2-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has gone 47-25 in home games and 80-64 overall. The Rays have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.36.

Texas is 63-81 overall and 33-40 in road games. The Rangers have a 13-32 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 19 home runs while slugging .464. Yandy Diaz is 11-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager ranks fourth on the Rangers with 51 extra base hits (20 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs). Adolis Garcia is 9-for-30 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rangers: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.