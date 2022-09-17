ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rangers bring 1-0 series advantage over Rays into game 2

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Texas Rangers (63-81, third in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (80-64, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (7-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Rays: Shawn Armstrong (2-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has gone 47-25 in home games and 80-64 overall. The Rays have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.36.

Texas is 63-81 overall and 33-40 in road games. The Rangers have a 13-32 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 19 home runs while slugging .464. Yandy Diaz is 11-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager ranks fourth on the Rangers with 51 extra base hits (20 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs). Adolis Garcia is 9-for-30 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rangers: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Yanks' Judge hits 58th, 59th homers, 2 shy of Maris' AL mark

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday, moving within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining. Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998. The two homers against Milwaukee totaled 857 feet. Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge had four hits and four RBIs. He leads the major leagues in homers and with 127 RBIs. His two-run double in the ninth raised his batting average to .3162, third behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .3164. Judge hit his first of the day on a sinker from Jason Alexander with a 2-0 count in the third inning. The 414-foot, opposite-field drive left the bat at 112 mph.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Bader's Yankees debut arrives vs. Pirates; CF batting 7th

NEW YORK (AP) — After growing up as a fan at old Yankee Stadium, Harrison Bader put on the pinstripes and played center field at the new ballpark on Tuesday night. Traded to New York from St. Louis during an injury layoff of nearly three months, Bader was set to make his Yankees debut in a series opener against Pittsburgh. “I think it’s great for the fans here to have a New York native,” he said. “A lot of the fans that cheer us on during the games — I was that when I was younger. So it definitely is special. I just want to be the best version of myself for them. I think (Derek) Jeter said it best when he said that fans boo because they want to cheer. So I’m going to go out there and and do my best to give him something to cheer for and hope it’s a win after nine innings.” The 28-year-old Gold Glove winner had not appeared in a big league game since June 26 for St. Louis because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by family members. No cause of death was given. Wills played on World Series title teams in 1959, ’63 and ’65 during his first eight seasons with the Dodgers. He also played for Pittsburgh and Montreal before returning to the Dodgers from 1969-72, when he retired. During his 14-year career, Wills batted .281 with 2,134 hits and 586 stolen bases in 1,942 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Mets have top payroll, Dodgers drop with Bauer suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets are on track to have baseball’s highest payroll for the first time since 1989, among a record-tying six teams set to pay a penalty for spending. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who started the season as the top spender, fell into second due to Trevor Bauer’s suspension. New York entered the last full month of the season with a $273.9 million payroll, according to updated figures through Aug. 31 complied by Major League Baseball. The Dodgers are second at $267.2 million, followed by the New York Yankees at $254.4 million. The Mets hope to win their first World Series title since 1986.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
The Associated Press

62 and 700: Judge, Pujols closing in on home run milestones

Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols could make this a milestone week for home runs. Judge Sunday, raising his season total to 59, two shy of Roger Maris’ American League record. Now the slugger returns to Yankee Stadium, where New York plays its next six games. Pujols, meanwhile, is somewhat improbably closing in on the 700-homer mark after hitting 12 since the start of August. Judge’s pursuit of Maris has stirred debate over how to put this AL record in context, should he break it. He’s unlikely to threaten Barry Bonds’ major league record of 73, but that mark, as well as the exploits of Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa around the same time, have become complicated by performance-enhancing drug suspicions.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy