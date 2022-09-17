Read full article on original website
PBL football to host Rantoul at 7 p.m. Friday
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is one win away from playoff eligibility. The Panthers will host Rantoul at 7 p.m. Friday with the aim of becoming eligible for their eighth straight non-spring season. “That’s just one step closer to our goal,” PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said....
PBL volleyball loses in two sets to Tri-Valley
DOWNS – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team lost in two sets to Tri-Valley on Monday. Aubrey Busboom had six assists for PBL (6-4) while Bailey Bruns had five kills, Cadence Jones had five digs, Araya Stack had one ace and Trixie Johnson had two blocks. Junior varsity and freshman.
GCMS football to host Eureka at 7 p.m. Friday
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity football team will host an undefeated Eureka team at 7 p.m. Friday. “We’re just anxious to get out there,” GCMS head coach Chad Augspurger said. “I’m sure a lot of people are picking us to lose, so we feel like we have a chance to show people what kind of program we are and that we’re up to the challenge.”
GCMS volleyball wins 26-24, 25-17 over Clifton Central
CLIFTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team won 26-24, 25-17 over Clifton Central on Monday. Madison McCreary had four kills, eight digs, two assists and one ace while Sophia Ray had six assists, one block and six digs. Savannah Shumate had four kills as well. Rylee Stephens had...
Plainfield community rallies behind ISU students hit by car while leaving Normal pub
A north suburban community has been rallying behind two ISU students who were hit by a car while leaving a pub.
GCMS JV football defeats LeRoy 26-14
LEROY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity football team won 26-14 over LeRoy to improve to 3-0. “LeRoy played a solid, hard-nosed game,” GCMS coach Seeff Grauer said. Zeb Greer completed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Chase before delivering what Grauer called a “great downfield block”...
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blankets Dunlap with swarming defensive effort 3-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Dunlap's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 17. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:21. 09:54. 09:54. 09:54. 09:25. 09:25. How many points did Nicholas Patrick from...
Youth football: PBL Seniors, GCMS Juniors earn week-five wins; Panthers, Falcons to meet in regular-season finale
GIBSON CITY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley youth football teams will face each other in the Central Illinois Football League regular-season finale next Saturday in Gibson City. The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Juniors team won 14-7 over Dwight last Saturday. The Seniors lost 38-14 while the Mighty Mites...
Danville head-on collision puts four in hospital
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night. Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy […]
Man killed in Krause Road crash
Peoria County Sheriff's Police said a 20-year old man died in a crash early Sunday morning. The single-vehicle incident happened about 1 a.m. Deputies said the man was ejected from the vehicle when it left the southbound lane in the 16000 block of Krause Road. The vehicle rolled multiple times.
Teaming up with toys: how motorcyclists are giving back
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday, motorcyclists around the area teamed up to start preparing for the holidays. Over 100 bikers gathered together, donating money and toys for kids in Champaign and Vermilion counties. After leaving Mid-state Cycles in Champaign, they rode to Gibson City, ultimately ending in Rantoul with an auction. Deanna Zehr, an […]
4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
Pub II crash victims identified, GoFundMe set up for medical bills
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fundraiser has been set up to pay the medical bills of two Illinois State University seniors who were critically injured in a crash last week. A new GoFundMe campaign identifies the victims of last week’s car crash outside of Pub II in Normal as Mike Burns and Carson Bates, both seniors from Plainfield, IL. They are both said to be in critical condition.
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
Man dead following crash near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A man is dead following an accident near Chillicothe early Sunday morning. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. on Krause Road in rural Chillicothe. Deputies say a 20-year-old male was found ejected from a vehicle that was believed to be...
Champaign shooting injures man, destroys power pole
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting Friday night in Champaign left one man injured and destroyed a power line pole, according to the Champaign Police Department. Friday around 7:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bloomington Road for a report of a car accident and several reports of shots fired.
Strong T-Storms until 2AM CDT in southern Ford CO…
..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Ford County through 200 AM CDT... At 1253 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Saybrook, or 7 miles south of Gibson City, moving east at 20 mph. The northern periphery of this storm will track across far southern Ford County. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Gibson City and Elliott.
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria's Past - This Week: Sheridan Village
Here’s some photos I found online of this shopping strip mall when it was one of Peoria’s must stop and shop destinations. There’s the legendary sign and shots of a crowd heading towards Kresge’s, there’s Bergner’s, the Talking Christmas Tree at Bergner’s and a shot of an airplane with a lot of the stores at Sheridan Village behind it.
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
16-year-old in stable condition after Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Champaign Friday night. According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue around 7:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found the...
