Theatre Statesville has been nominated for 15 Metrolina Theatre Association awards that include two of the five nominated musicals, "Next to Normal" and "The Secret Garden." "First of all, it really validates all the hard work we’ve been putting into these shows to create good theater. And secondly, it puts us in the position of attracting more actors to want to do shows for us which means we will produce an even better product," Sharon Sigler of Theatre Statesville said. "We have two actors driving down from Boone for rehearsals, let alone Hickory and Newton!"

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO