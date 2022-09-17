Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Gordon Hospice House gala raises $180,000 for patient care
Saturday evening was about reconnecting, remembrance and dedication as more than 200 people gathered at the Statesville Country Club to support the Gordon Hospice House. Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) hosted the 10th Bi-annual Hospice House Gala and raised $180,000 for patient care at the Gordon Hospice House on Saturday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
24th annual National balloon rally. “The Moon Glow was the first event in the three-day weekend at the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman. Tethered balloons were illuminated with a special fuel to make them glow in the dark.” (9/19) Mooresville 49 South Rowan 14. “Senior tailback Corey Alexander...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fort Dobbs DAR Chapter provides supplies for Constitution Week
Fort Dobbs Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) assembled bags with flags, pencils, stickers, leis, pledge of allegiance cards and American’s Creed cards for 213 fourth graders, along with bells and handouts, for their 11 teachers to use in the classroom during Constitution Week. They also decorated the window at the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Theatre Statesville earns 15 Metrolina Theatre Association nominations
Theatre Statesville has been nominated for 15 Metrolina Theatre Association awards that include two of the five nominated musicals, "Next to Normal" and "The Secret Garden." "First of all, it really validates all the hard work we’ve been putting into these shows to create good theater. And secondly, it puts us in the position of attracting more actors to want to do shows for us which means we will produce an even better product," Sharon Sigler of Theatre Statesville said. "We have two actors driving down from Boone for rehearsals, let alone Hickory and Newton!"
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville High School students dismissed after bomb threat Tuesday
Mooresville High School was one of five campuses in the region that were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat. The Mooresville Police Department said that due to the length of time it would take to check the high school, the decision was made to dismiss students at 11:16 a.m.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville home heavily damaged after being struck by vehicle
A Statesville man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident that caused a gas line to explode, heavily damaging a house. William Pennell, 31, was charged with hit-and-run, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving with wanton disregard, failure to report an accident and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $7,500.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sheriff: Stony Point man apprehended after foot chase
A man being sought for probation and parole violations was apprehended Sept. 13 after a foot chase with Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Sheriff Darren Campbell. Devin Lee Bates, 35, of Plank Barn Lane, Stony Point, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods/property and felony probation violation,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville man facing assault, kidnapping charges
A Statesville man was charged with kidnapping and assault following a domestic incident, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Mark Alan Long, 61, of Whites Farm Road, was arrested on felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and second-degree kidnapping as well as misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment and interfere with emergency communications. Due to the domestic nature of the charges, a magistrate ordered Long held without bond.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Rocky River Elementary receives Lowes Home Town grant
Wanting to make the playground fully inclusive so that all of the students at Rocky River Elementary School could enjoy the equipment spurred a change at the school. And that change was celebrated Thursday with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting of the school’s new rubber surface on all of the playgrounds, thus making all the school campus fully inclusive for the students.
Statesville Record & Landmark
EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10K to Pharos Parenting
The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Pharos Parenting to provide assistance for the organization to purchase food, medicine, baby supplies and other essential items. Pharos Parenting established a crisis fund in 2020 to meet the basic needs of the community after receiving a grant from the EnergyUnited Foundation. Since...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: A chance at freedom: Service dog helped Alexander County solider rejoin the world
After serving tours in Iraq and two different branches of the military, James Hamby came home with a traumatic brain injury and a case of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He said he spent nearly a year barely able to leave his house. That all changed when he was paired with...
Statesville Record & Landmark
ACC office to Charlotte: What they're saying
Reaction to the ACC office move from Greensboro to Charlotte. • "This was a very difficult decision for us to relocate from Greensboro. It's been the home of the ACC since May 8, 1953. And the entire conference is grateful to the city and its first-class representatives, including Mayor (Nancy) Vaughan, who I just think the world of. I'm really glad that we will celebrate an entire 70 years here as we will be in Greensboro in a kind of a transition period over the next eight to 10 months." – ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on the decision to move the league headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Officer-involved shooting closes stretch of I-40 near Hickory
HILDEBRAN — Traffic was being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and authorities told TV station WSOC that it was an officer-involved shooting. As officers investigated Tuesday morning, I-40 eastbound was closed at Exit 118...
Statesville Record & Landmark
US Marshal charged with stealing wine, Mountain Dew, food and tools from NC Walmart
DENVER, N.C. — A U.S. deputy marshal assigned to the Western District of North Carolina has been charged with stealing from Walmart on five separate occasions. Robert Spangler, 47, of Denver has been charged with five counts of misdemeanor larceny, according to an arrest report from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
ACC relocating headquarters to Charlotte from Greensboro
RICHMOND, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference office is moving to Charlotte next year, preserving the league’s North Carolina roots but departing the city of its origin. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips informed Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan of the decision Tuesday morning, moments after the conference's university presidents and chancellors unanimously approved the relocation during a virtual meeting.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mountaineer miracle: Hail Mary pass gives App State a storybook ending to special weekend
It was not a wing and a prayer which led Appalachian State to a last-minute triumph on Saturday. True, it was a Hail Mary, but they had planned for it, and against Troy, it worked like they practiced it. "They call it God's country for a reason," Coach Shawn Clark...
