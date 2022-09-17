ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Thorns at Kansas City Current: How to watch; what to watch for

By Paul Danzer
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynwVJ_0hzEOP8s00 Teams that enter the weekend atop the National Women's Soccer League clash in Kansas City, Kansas in a key Sunday match.

The Portland Thorns look to regain sole possession of first place in the NWSL standings in a showdown match against Kansas City and their former goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.

HOW TO WATCH

When: 2 p.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 18

Where: Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

TV: FOX 12 PLUS (KPDX), Paramount+

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Kansas City had gone 13 matches unbeaten to move to the top of the National Women's Soccer League before losing 4-0 at midweek in Chicago — a result that further tightened the NWSL standings. The Current are 9-5-5 for 32 points from 19 games, the Thorns 8-3-7 for 31 points from 18 games. Entering the weekend, the top five teams were separated by two points.

Former Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch has a 1.35 goals-against average and four shutouts for KC. Three Current players have scored six goals: Lo'eau LaBonta, CeCe Kizer and Kristen Hamilton.

KC is 4-1-4 at home this season. Portland is 4-1-4 away from home. … Other than defender Emily Menges (foot), the Thorns are healthy. … The Thorns are one goal shy of tying the club mark of 40 goals in a season. Their plus-19 goal differential is easily the best in the NWSL.

