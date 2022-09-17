Read full article on original website
Elk Grove Citizen
Monterey Trail football isn’t moving leagues, for a while
I had just finished tweeting the final score as I was walking out the gates of Cosumnes River College’s football/soccer stadium: “Monterey Trail remains undefeated all-time in Metro Conference play. Final: Mustangs 49, Laguna Creek 7.”. That tweet seemed to light the “Twittersphere” up and every self-proclaimed sports...
Elk Grove Citizen
Enter the Citizen's Football Pickem' Contest
Prognosticators! Let's see how many of the winners of these games you guess correctly! The person with the most correct games gets a gift card to Leatherby's in Elk Grove. Ties are broken by coming the closest to the total number of points scored in a specified game without going over.
Ten takeaway's from Folsom's 23-15 win at Pittsburg Friday night
We could have gone 20 at least on this high school football game/event, but here's the top 10 from Friday's 23-15 Folsom win at Pittsburg in the SBLive's unofficial Northern California Game of the Week. 1. The atmosphere 'destroyed.' OK, so I didn't know who "Deestroying," aka Donald De La Haye, ...
bluedevilhub.com
Friday Night Lights: DHS loses to visiting Wildcats
The Davis High varsity football team lost its home game against Franklin 42-14 on Aug. 16. Despite a very strong start, Davis was not able to hold on for too long against the Franklin offense. Senior Jude Vaughn opened the game by returning the opening kickoff with a touchdown, and...
'Chelsea Time' | Stockton's own Chelsea Gray becomes WNBA champion & MVP
STOCKTON, Calif. — A day after Stockton's own Chelsea Gray won a WNBA championship and was awarded the WNBA Finals MVP award in Connecticut, her hometown has been all smiles. "She's so deserving of everything she's accomplished," said Alle Moreno, St. Mary's High School varsity girls basketball coach. Gray...
Amador High varsity football team suspended due to chat thread
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The varsity football team at Amador High School has been suspended until "further notice" after officials became aware of a chat thread. In a message to parents, the Amador County Unified School District (ACUSD) said three staff members were also put on administrative leave pending an investigation. The circumstances and details surrounding the chat thread and suspensions aren't clear and weren't detailed in the message to parents.
Nearly 11K SMUD customers in Elk Grove without power
ELK GROVE, Calif. — About 10,800 SMUD customers in Elk Grove are without power Monday. According to an outage map from SMUD, the outage started around 12:03 p.m. and power is expected to be restored around 1:05 p.m.
Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
Power restored for thousands of SMUD customers in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 16,000 SMUD customers were without power Monday afternoon in the North Highlands area. The outage map showed 16,096 customers were been without power for about an hour. Customers started losing power at about 2:39 p.m. and electricity it was restored around 3:40 p.m. SMUD told FOX40 News that the […]
bluedevilhub.com
Change ahead for University Mall
With fall coming up, students are coming back to town, creating quite a bustle in University Mall. Reconstruction plans are in the works, with the intent to add additional stores. The Mosquito Fire is impacting air quality near Placer, with minimal effects on Davis thus far. Some community members are...
2 dead after being ejected in rollover crash off I-5 near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two people have died and two others suffered major injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a vehicle crashed over off of the northbound side of the freeway near Hood-Franklin Road. A total of four people were in the car – and three of them were ejected in the crash, officers say. No one was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officers say. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but investigators believe the vehicle initially drove into...
KCRA.com
Power mostly restored in downtown Sacramento, Rio Linda after weather-related outages
RIO LINDA, Calif. — Several weather-related power outages impacted tens of thousands of people across Sacramento County on Sunday as winds picked up across Northern California. The first one impacted about 10,490 customers in Rio Linda at the height of the outage, according to SMUD’s outage map. The outage...
Calaveras Enterprise
Disaster at 3K feet below ground
On Aug. 27, 1922, the day that would change Jackson, Calif. forever, shift supervisor Clarence Bradshaw came on duty at 6 p.m. and spent the next five hours going from level to level, checking on his men and pitching in wherever he was needed. He had conferred with Charles O’Berg and his son Arthur at the 4650 level, and congratulated Charlie on his upcoming retirement. Charlie had requested to work on his son’s shifts so they could have some time together, and this was his first night on the new rotation.
Rio Linda power pole damaged, causes power outage to thousands of customers
RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Rio Linda, North Sacramento and parts of Sacramento County lost power Sunday afternoon after a power pole was damaged, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. The power outage occurred around 3:34 p.m. and affected more than 10,000 customers. At around 5:10 p.m., SMUD informed that around 5,000 […]
abc10.com
Northern California Storm: Flooding, crashes, thunderstorms hit Sacramento area
Northern California is getting slammed with heavy rain in the Sacramento area. Weather conditions have resulted in crashes, flooding and even some lightning.
Elk Grove High School student diagnosed with active TB, district says
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove High School student was recently diagnosed with active tuberculosis (TB), and the district is now notifying parents of students who might have been exposed. According to a news release from the district, the student is isolated at home and there is no...
‘Our church doors are wide open’: Rocklin church helps Mosquito Fire evacuees
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California authorities lifted some evacuation orders in the area of the Mosquito Fire, allowing thousands of people to return to their homes for the first time in several days. The areas include Cannon Creek, Bottle Hill and Grey Eagle in El Dorado County. The voluntary evacuation orders were also lifted […]
Fox40
Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Burglary in evacuation area, objects thrown at vehicle
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 6. Corey Joseph Janic, 34, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe
If you have limited time but want to experience plenty of spectacular scenery, this stunning drive from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe might be the perfect road trip for you. Your journey through the Northern California Sierras takes in charming small towns, sparkling lakes, mountain vistas and a glimpse of America's pioneer past.
