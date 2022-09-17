ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Comments / 1

Elk Grove Citizen

Monterey Trail football isn't moving leagues, for a while

I had just finished tweeting the final score as I was walking out the gates of Cosumnes River College’s football/soccer stadium: “Monterey Trail remains undefeated all-time in Metro Conference play. Final: Mustangs 49, Laguna Creek 7.”. That tweet seemed to light the “Twittersphere” up and every self-proclaimed sports...
MONTEREY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Enter the Citizen's Football Pickem' Contest

Prognosticators! Let's see how many of the winners of these games you guess correctly! The person with the most correct games gets a gift card to Leatherby's in Elk Grove. Ties are broken by coming the closest to the total number of points scored in a specified game without going over.
ELK GROVE, CA
bluedevilhub.com

Friday Night Lights: DHS loses to visiting Wildcats

The Davis High varsity football team lost its home game against Franklin 42-14 on Aug. 16. Despite a very strong start, Davis was not able to hold on for too long against the Franklin offense. Senior Jude Vaughn opened the game by returning the opening kickoff with a touchdown, and...
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Amador High varsity football team suspended due to chat thread

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The varsity football team at Amador High School has been suspended until "further notice" after officials became aware of a chat thread. In a message to parents, the Amador County Unified School District (ACUSD) said three staff members were also put on administrative leave pending an investigation. The circumstances and details surrounding the chat thread and suspensions aren't clear and weren't detailed in the message to parents.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Power restored for thousands of SMUD customers in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 16,000 SMUD customers were without power Monday afternoon in the North Highlands area.  The outage map showed 16,096 customers were been without power for about an hour. Customers started losing power at about 2:39 p.m. and electricity it was restored around 3:40 p.m. SMUD told FOX40 News that the […]
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
bluedevilhub.com

Change ahead for University Mall

With fall coming up, students are coming back to town, creating quite a bustle in University Mall. Reconstruction plans are in the works, with the intent to add additional stores. The Mosquito Fire is impacting air quality near Placer, with minimal effects on Davis thus far. Some community members are...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 dead after being ejected in rollover crash off I-5 near Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two people have died and two others suffered major injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a vehicle crashed over off of the northbound side of the freeway near Hood-Franklin Road. A total of four people were in the car – and three of them were ejected in the crash, officers say. No one was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officers say. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but investigators believe the vehicle initially drove into...
ELK GROVE, CA
NewsBreak
Calaveras Enterprise

Disaster at 3K feet below ground

On Aug. 27, 1922, the day that would change Jackson, Calif. forever, shift supervisor Clarence Bradshaw came on duty at 6 p.m. and spent the next five hours going from level to level, checking on his men and pitching in wherever he was needed. He had conferred with Charles O’Berg and his son Arthur at the 4650 level, and congratulated Charlie on his upcoming retirement. Charlie had requested to work on his son’s shifts so they could have some time together, and this was his first night on the new rotation.
FOX40

Rio Linda power pole damaged, causes power outage to thousands of customers

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Rio Linda, North Sacramento and parts of Sacramento County lost power Sunday afternoon after a power pole was damaged, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. The power outage occurred around 3:34 p.m. and affected more than 10,000 customers. At around 5:10 p.m., SMUD informed that around 5,000 […]
RIO LINDA, CA
Fox40

Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe

If you have limited time but want to experience plenty of spectacular scenery, this stunning drive from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe might be the perfect road trip for you. Your journey through the Northern California Sierras takes in charming small towns, sparkling lakes, mountain vistas and a glimpse of America's pioneer past.
SACRAMENTO, CA

