Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
BBC
Roy Hackett funeral: Hundreds of guests attended
Hundreds of people attended the funeral of civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett. The organiser of the Bristol Bus Boycott helped overturn a ban on employing black and Asian drivers and conductors, paving the way for the 1960s Race Relations Acts. A service was held at E5 Church Bristol following a...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Nation pays final farewell
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at Westminster Abbey. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets as the coffin was taken...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral
A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
BBC
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral
Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
BBC
Queen's funeral: The NI people up close in London on historic day
Before the Queen's funeral began, Hilary Lewis, from Whiteabbey, County Antrim, had a lot of time to think. She was in her seat among invited mourners at Westminster Abbey at 08:15 BST on Monday, with almost three hours until the funeral procession would arrive from Westminster Hall. "It just kept...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
BBC
Anger over Cambridgeshire bus company axing 18 routes
Cambridgeshire's mayor has called a bus company's plans to axe 18 routes as "unacceptable". According to data seen by the BBC, the routes, which are run by Stagecoach East, carried almost 90,000 passengers in June 2022, and lost £4.7m a year. The Tory leader of East Cambs District Council,...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Lancashire crowds gather in venues to mourn
Hundreds of people have gathered in theatres, cinemas, pubs and other venues across Lancashire to watch the Queen's funeral and pay their respects. Chorley Theatre, Lytham's Lowther Pavilion Theatre and Bacup Cinema were among those showing the service, which took place at Westminster Abbey. Blackpool Illuminations will also not be...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Emma the pony's breeder 'would be so proud'
The breeder of Emma the pony would have been "so proud" of the part she played in the Queen's funeral procession, his aunt said. Fell pony Emma stood between flowers on Windsor Castle's Long Walk as Elizabeth II's coffin passed on Monday. The black pony was bred at the Murthwaite...
High street shops to shut doors for Queen’s funeral
Supermarkets, fashion stores and cinemas will be among firms shutting their doors on Monday, due to the Queen’s funeral.It was announced last week that the funeral will take place on Monday September 19, which will also be a public bank holiday.As a result, a raft of the country’s biggest retailers have said they will shut their stores so workers can pay tribute to the Queen.Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi were among those closing their supermarket stores for the day.“We want to express our deepest condolences to the royal family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'She's been a constant in all our lives'
People have gathered across the country to watch the funeral of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. BBC News spoke to those attending screenings of the service in Nottinghamshire. Julian Brandy, 31, Michelle Breslin, 58, and Lulu Brandy, 39, all from Arnold, came out together to watch the service at...
BBC
North Walsham man, 81, flies to Las Vegas to meet sister for first time
An 81-year-old man has met his sister for the first time after travelling 18 hours to her home in Las Vegas. John Ellis, from North Walsham in Norfolk, grew up in a children's home and only discovered he had four younger siblings in March. He flew to meet his sister...
BBC
Queen's funeral: The people from the South East who witnessed the historic event
As thousands lined the streets to witness the Queen's funeral procession, many from the South East played their part in the day's events. Some were called to action, including scouts from Kent, Sussex and Surrey, who volunteered as stewards helping those in The Queue. Some were lucky enough to have...
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
BBC
In pictures: Birmingham's post-war, Brutalist architecture
Birmingham's post-war, Brutalist architecture, including shopping centres, road intersections and pieces of public art, are being celebrated in a new book. Published by the Modernist Society, Birmingham: The Brutiful Years contains 22 examples from the period, highlighting architects who helped reshape the city. A group of local residents known as...
BBC
Queen's Newcastle science centre visit left schoolchildren 'in awe'
The Queen's visit to a North-East science centre left a group of schoolchildren "in awe", its chief executive has recalled. Elizabeth II officially opened Newcastle's International Centre for Life in December 2000. Linda Conlon had responsibility for welcoming the monarch and explaining the centre's work in areas such as genetics...
When will transport to, from and within London get back to normal?
After the Queen’s state funeral, normal service on trains, buses and planes will not resume immediately. These are the key issues.RailThe unplanned closure of London Paddington station to all rail services on the Great Western line to South Wales and the West of England will continue for the rest of the day.Network Rail engineers are trying to fix seriously damaged overhead wires at Hayes & Harlington, between Paddington and Slough. Passengers are being urged to use London Waterloo, from which there are trains to and from Reading station.Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Avanti West Coast and South Western Railway are all accepting...
Comments / 2