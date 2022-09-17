Supermarkets, fashion stores and cinemas will be among firms shutting their doors on Monday, due to the Queen’s funeral.It was announced last week that the funeral will take place on Monday September 19, which will also be a public bank holiday.As a result, a raft of the country’s biggest retailers have said they will shut their stores so workers can pay tribute to the Queen.Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi were among those closing their supermarket stores for the day.“We want to express our deepest condolences to the royal family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen...

