We educators despise these conservatives. They ban books, hate minorities, hate liberals, but love the cops. Oh wait...they now also hate the FBI and DOJ. My bad.
Just bring up Siso Lacks family ties to getting richer off their ties to his office & awarding of contracts. Add in the failures of so many sections of state government under his administration. How about the thousands of small businesses & individuals he sent into bankruptcy?
Good. Conservatives get rid of the trash in your state. Everyone of you need to work on getting out the vote to make your state GREAT!
Related
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
Sarah Palin’s Republican rival in Alaska special election says she ‘cannot win a statewide race’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked
More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll
Gavin Newsom Vows to Make Ron DeSantis 'One-Term Governor' Amid 2024 Rumors
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
RELATED PEOPLE
Whitmer's Chances of Defeating Republicans After Michigan GOP Convention
Palin's Chances of Beating Peltola in Midterm After Special Election Loss
Casey DeSantis slams Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful for 'disgusting' joke
Video shows Sarah Palin’s shocked reaction to losing to Mary Peltola in Alaska House race
IN THIS ARTICLE
State of Utah sues President Biden for ‘unlawful’ designation of National Monuments
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Ann Coulter Accuses Conservative Media of 'Lying' About Trump's Popularity
Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Democrats meddle in another key GOP primary, but this time Republican PAC spends big to offset their effort
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 99