Read full article on original website
Related
kpug1170.com
Sehome forfeits football game for “serious student behavior”
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Sehome High School forfeited its football game with Sedro-Woolley Friday night, September 16th, for what the district calls “serious, confirmed student behavior.”. The Bellingham District office did not give details to comply with federal privacy laws, but says in a statement that the student actions...
cascadiadaily.com
Ferndale frazzled by 4A power Glacier Peak at Lumen Field
SEATTLE — Glacier Peak’s 55-yard run down the sideline on the opening play of the game perfectly summed up what Ferndale should expect during a cross-classification showdown at Lumen Field Saturday afternoon. The Class 3A Golden Eagles were outclassed by Class 4A’s second-ranked Grizzlies in all phases of...
sanjuanjournal.com
Jacquelyn Douglas Hubbard | Passages
Jackie was an island girl. Her great-grandparents (Firth, Douglas and Guard) settled on San Juan Island in the 1800s. The island was her home until her family moved to Enumclaw, and then later to Seattle. She graduated from the University of Washington as a dietitian, married her sweetheart Bruce Hubbard, and raised a family of four daughters.
sanjuanjournal.com
APS-FH volunteer of the month
Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. APS-FH is pleased to announce Amara Johnsen as our Volunteer of the Month for September! Amara has been volunteering at the APS-FH Treasure Hounds store since March 2022. She works as a Retail Salesclerk for the store as well as being our resident jewelry expert.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sanjuanjournal.com
Passes available now for Friday Harbor Festival 2022
Submitted by the Friday Harbor Film Festival. It’s time to make your plans for the Friday Harbor Film Festival coming up Oct. 21-30. Passes are now available on the fhff.org website for both the In-Theatre and the On-Demand Festivals. The full film guide is online, providing details of all the feature documentaries and short films to be shown.
sanjuanjournal.com
Meet Moxie and Tilly – Pets of the week
Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. Hiii, we’re Moxie and Tilly and we’ve been besties ever since meeting a few years ago in a coffee shop we both frequented. We formed a fast friendship and bonded over our shared appreciation for a good cuddle — us chihuahuas are known for it after all! Soon we were spending all our coffee shop hours together as we teamed up to create and launch our youtube series and blog, “Cuddle Culture” — the success of which has led us to be the Wellness Influencers that we are today! We aim to educate all to the therapeutic and health benefits to cuddling. We also discuss the culture, recent science, current trends, and how-tos of a good cuddle.
sanjuanjournal.com
Fall Family Art Packs at SJIMA
Submitted by the San Juan Islands Museum of Art. There’s no denying it: that chill in the air signals fall isn’t far behind. To celebrate the seasonal shift to crisp air and color-rich vistas, your local art museum has assembled another craft-filled calendar for the entire family. Create...
Eater
A Downtown Small Plates Restaurant Turns Into a Decadent Milkshake and Burger Bar
Outlier opened on Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle in 2017 as a restaurant serving small plates from all over the world, ranging from braised pork sugo to rockfish bo ssam. Now, in a complete 180, it’s turning into a decadent burger and milkshake bar. Burgers include a standard option...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County business announcements
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. New Bellingham clinic to specialize in prediabetes, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, weight management, osteoporosis, osteopenia and bone health. Sandhya Gelou, MD and Alexander Gelou, MD have announced the opening of their specialty medical practice, The Diabetes,...
Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington
It's unclear if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound.
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Anacortes (WA)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Anacortes, WA?. Anacortes is a coastal city on Fidalgo Island in Skagit County, Washington, United States. The city’s name was gotten from Anne Curtis Bowman, the wife of one of the first settlers of Fidalgo Island. Anacortes is...
sanjuanjournal.com
San Juan Islands Farm Tours are back this September and October
Local islanders and visitors are welcome to enjoy the return of Farm Tours on San Juan, Orcas and Lopez Islands this fall, with FREE and paid events that everyone in the family can enjoy! Farm Tours and events are scheduled for Sept. 23-25 on San Juan Island; Sept. 30-Oct. 2 on Orcas Island; and Oct. 7-9 on Lopez Island.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whatcom food truck finds a new home, mobile service adding retail space, two closures
Also, Bellingham SeaFeast opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 to celebrate the maritime heritage and the commercial fishing industry in Bellingham.
sanjuanjournal.com
Hot Topic 59: all about the fall bivalent boosters
Submitted by San Juan County’s Department of Health and Community Services. The core message is simple: Get the COVID-19 bivalent booster this fall. What is this bivalent booster? What makes this booster different from the vaccines that came before?. New bivalent booster vaccines will soon be available from Moderna...
sanjuanjournal.com
Support for Peter | Letter
There are 39 counties in Washington state. San Juan County is one of only six counties that does NOT have a dedicated animal control officer, let alone anyone trained in animal control protocols. For over 10 years a group of citizens has regularly appealed to our Sheriff’s department to send...
sanjuanjournal.com
Glenwood Inn open house
Submitted by the San Juan County Conservation Land Bank. The San Juan County Conservation Land Bank and San Juan Preservation Trust are celebrating our newest collaboration together and you are invited. Please join the county council, and staff and commissioners/directors from both organizations between the hours of 10 am to...
Human remains washed ashore near Sequim may be victim of floatplane crash
Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Friday may be one of the victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. At about noon on Friday, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female human torso.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Marry me?
Romance was in the air at downtown Edmonds’ Fire and the Feast Friday night when a customer popped the question. “And she said yes,” noted proprietor Shubert Ho via a Tweet marking the special occasion.
This earthquake was recorded north of Bellingham early Saturday morning
Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the geological survey.
KREM
NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
Comments / 0