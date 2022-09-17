Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. Hiii, we’re Moxie and Tilly and we’ve been besties ever since meeting a few years ago in a coffee shop we both frequented. We formed a fast friendship and bonded over our shared appreciation for a good cuddle — us chihuahuas are known for it after all! Soon we were spending all our coffee shop hours together as we teamed up to create and launch our youtube series and blog, “Cuddle Culture” — the success of which has led us to be the Wellness Influencers that we are today! We aim to educate all to the therapeutic and health benefits to cuddling. We also discuss the culture, recent science, current trends, and how-tos of a good cuddle.

