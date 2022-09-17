Read full article on original website
Support for Peter | Letter
There are 39 counties in Washington state. San Juan County is one of only six counties that does NOT have a dedicated animal control officer, let alone anyone trained in animal control protocols. For over 10 years a group of citizens has regularly appealed to our Sheriff’s department to send...
Hot Topic 59: all about the fall bivalent boosters
Submitted by San Juan County’s Department of Health and Community Services. The core message is simple: Get the COVID-19 bivalent booster this fall. What is this bivalent booster? What makes this booster different from the vaccines that came before?. New bivalent booster vaccines will soon be available from Moderna...
Glenwood Inn open house
Submitted by the San Juan County Conservation Land Bank. The San Juan County Conservation Land Bank and San Juan Preservation Trust are celebrating our newest collaboration together and you are invited. Please join the county council, and staff and commissioners/directors from both organizations between the hours of 10 am to...
APS-FH volunteer of the month
Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. APS-FH is pleased to announce Amara Johnsen as our Volunteer of the Month for September! Amara has been volunteering at the APS-FH Treasure Hounds store since March 2022. She works as a Retail Salesclerk for the store as well as being our resident jewelry expert.
Meet Moxie and Tilly – Pets of the week
Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. Hiii, we’re Moxie and Tilly and we’ve been besties ever since meeting a few years ago in a coffee shop we both frequented. We formed a fast friendship and bonded over our shared appreciation for a good cuddle — us chihuahuas are known for it after all! Soon we were spending all our coffee shop hours together as we teamed up to create and launch our youtube series and blog, “Cuddle Culture” — the success of which has led us to be the Wellness Influencers that we are today! We aim to educate all to the therapeutic and health benefits to cuddling. We also discuss the culture, recent science, current trends, and how-tos of a good cuddle.
San Juan Islands Farm Tours are back this September and October
Local islanders and visitors are welcome to enjoy the return of Farm Tours on San Juan, Orcas and Lopez Islands this fall, with FREE and paid events that everyone in the family can enjoy! Farm Tours and events are scheduled for Sept. 23-25 on San Juan Island; Sept. 30-Oct. 2 on Orcas Island; and Oct. 7-9 on Lopez Island.
Passes available now for Friday Harbor Festival 2022
Submitted by the Friday Harbor Film Festival. It’s time to make your plans for the Friday Harbor Film Festival coming up Oct. 21-30. Passes are now available on the fhff.org website for both the In-Theatre and the On-Demand Festivals. The full film guide is online, providing details of all the feature documentaries and short films to be shown.
Fall Family Art Packs at SJIMA
Submitted by the San Juan Islands Museum of Art. There’s no denying it: that chill in the air signals fall isn’t far behind. To celebrate the seasonal shift to crisp air and color-rich vistas, your local art museum has assembled another craft-filled calendar for the entire family. Create...
