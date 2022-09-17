Last night, the Astros clinched their fifth AL West title out of the last six. And that one they missed was the 2020 season, which basically doesn’t count. So for all intents and purposes, this is their fifth straight division title. Currently, that’s the longest streak in the majors, as the Dodgers can’t match that. And the Astros never failed to win less than 95 games in that span, and they’ll end up with their fourth 100+ win season out of the last five full 162-game seasons. Their 502 wins over the past five years only trail those Dodgers by seven. They are the benchmark in the AL, and have won that pennant three times.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO