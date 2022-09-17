Read full article on original website
Tucker Nearing Historic Mark for Astros
In just his third full-season with the Houston Astros, Kyle Tucker is making history.
Deadspin
Are we done being salty about the Astros yet?
Last night, the Astros clinched their fifth AL West title out of the last six. And that one they missed was the 2020 season, which basically doesn’t count. So for all intents and purposes, this is their fifth straight division title. Currently, that’s the longest streak in the majors, as the Dodgers can’t match that. And the Astros never failed to win less than 95 games in that span, and they’ll end up with their fourth 100+ win season out of the last five full 162-game seasons. Their 502 wins over the past five years only trail those Dodgers by seven. They are the benchmark in the AL, and have won that pennant three times.
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado absent Monday for Astros
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays. Maldonado will take a seat after he went 4-for-4 with a homer, four runs, and four RBI on Sunday. Christian Vazquez will catch for Luis Garcia and hit eighth against Rasmussen and the Rays.
Yardbarker
Texans Worked Out Three Players
Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
Video Emerges Of College Football Teammates Fighting Each Other On The Sideline
A pair of Houston Cougars were spotted going at it on the sideline during Saturday's game. Sophomore wideout Joseph Manjack IV came over to the sideline and shoved who appeared to be freshman Sam Brown Jr. to the ground for reasons unknown. It took the help of coaches and other...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jalen Hurts’ history-making night
The story of Monday night’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles can be told by looking at the performance of the quarterbacks. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins had a dismal performance. But as bad as Cousins was, his Philadelphia counterpart, Jalen Hurts, was that good. Hurts accounted for...
High School Football Week 4: New Caney, Concordia Lutheran each win in last minute to remain 4-0
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area is a hotbed for high school football talent. Just ask the NFL. Newly released data from the league shows Houston tied with Miami for having the most players in the NFL. Both cities have 19. Texas leads all U.S. states with 199 players...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB・
The 'three main concepts' of Scott Harris' vision for Tigers
He called them “combination of everyone I’ve worked for throughout my career,” from Theo Epstein and the Cubs to Farhan Zaidi and the Giants.
