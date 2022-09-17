ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are we done being salty about the Astros yet?

Last night, the Astros clinched their fifth AL West title out of the last six. And that one they missed was the 2020 season, which basically doesn’t count. So for all intents and purposes, this is their fifth straight division title. Currently, that’s the longest streak in the majors, as the Dodgers can’t match that. And the Astros never failed to win less than 95 games in that span, and they’ll end up with their fourth 100+ win season out of the last five full 162-game seasons. Their 502 wins over the past five years only trail those Dodgers by seven. They are the benchmark in the AL, and have won that pennant three times.
Martin Maldonado absent Monday for Astros

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays. Maldonado will take a seat after he went 4-for-4 with a homer, four runs, and four RBI on Sunday. Christian Vazquez will catch for Luis Garcia and hit eighth against Rasmussen and the Rays.
Texans Worked Out Three Players

Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
NFL world reacts to Jalen Hurts’ history-making night

The story of Monday night’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles can be told by looking at the performance of the quarterbacks. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins had a dismal performance. But as bad as Cousins was, his Philadelphia counterpart, Jalen Hurts, was that good. Hurts accounted for...
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
