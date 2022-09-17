Read full article on original website
click orlando
More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way
ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days. Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The first day of fall on Thursday will only have...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Fiona to impact Florida ocean swell, rip currents
As Hurricane Fiona intensifies to a major hurricane over the open ocean, its strengthening winds will push water up against the East Coast. This will result in dangerously high surf for our beaches this week.
southfloridareporter.com
Early Storms And Afternoon Showers For Florida Monday; Tracking Hurricane Fiona
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny start, but don’t rule out a stray storm in the morning. Storms will be likely in the afternoon and will last into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and the low 90s everywhere else.
click orlando
More storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s when rain chances dip
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances for the next several days across Central Florida. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be at 40% on Wednesday before dropping to 20% on Thursday, the first day of fall. [TRENDING: Become a...
mynews13.com
We are inching closer to our dry and cooler season in Central Florida
The fall equinox is nearly here, which means even Central Florida should start cooling down soon. We are nearing closer to our dry and cooler season here in the Sunshine State after months of heat and humidity. In fact, this summer was one of the hottest summers on record for...
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
Florida City Mentioned as Among the Rudest in the United States
Very few people enjoy experiencing what they perceive as rude behavior. Whether you're experiencing cultural differences, a misunderstanding, or negative interactions, navigating rudeness can be a challenge. Unfortunately, you'll arguably experience rudeness in some places more than others.
Central Florida steps in to help Puerto Ricans devastated by Hurricane Fiona
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is stepping in to help after Hurricane Fiona brought flooding and mudslides to Puerto Rico. More than 1.4 million Puerto Ricans have lost power due to the storm. Central Florida is home to a large Puerto Rican population, and many are worried about family...
Central Florida family prepares for Fiona’s impact in Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we keep an eye on the tropics, so are many people in Central Florida with family members in Puerto Rico. Nearly everyone on the island is dealing with life-threatening flooding and most people do not have power. Puerto Rico has set up temporary shelters for...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)
Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Fiona expected to become hurricane: How close will it come to Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Fiona is making its way across the Atlantic as our sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and is now projected to become a hurricane. Will the system have an effect on Florida?. WHERE IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA LOCATED?. As of 11 a.m....
WESH
Central Florida bus driver finds 4-year-old wandering alone Tuesday morning
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County Schools bus driver found a child wandering alone Tuesday morning, officials say. Officials say bus driver Renee Hill found the boy in the area of Yarmark Avenue and Ronald Street in Cocoa just before 8 a.m. while driving her route. Hill contacted the...
click orlando
Volusia company sold defective hot tubs on Facebook, customers claim
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A business owner sued by Oklahoma’s Attorney General for allegedly selling defective hot tubs and failing to honor warranties recently opened a new spa company in Volusia County that is the subject of similar consumer complaints, News 6 has learned. Revive Spas and More,...
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches that are often overlook. While they might not be as famous as other places in Florida, they are definitely worth visiting, no matter who you are traveling with, since all of them are family-friendly too. Are you curious to see if your favorite beaches made it on the list? Have a look below.
click orlando
Here’s how long you have to get a Florida driver’s license after moving here
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “I am new to Florida. How long do I have...
southfloridareporter.com
Stormy Thursday For Florida; Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Friday will bring periods of showers and a few storms in spots throughout the day and in the evening. Heavy rain is possible at times, which will lead to additional localized flooding. The east coast metro area will also see some sun at times, while the Gulf coast will be cloudy. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
Possible funnel cloud seen in skies over Disney World
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida saw a lot of rain and lightning Thursday night. But there was also a scary sight in the skies over Disney. Guests filmed a possible funnel cloud near Epcot during the storms. Channel 9 meteorologist Tom Terry checked the area out on the...
Tropical Storm Fiona’s track shifts slightly west
Hurricane hunters are flying over to Tropical Storm Fiona on Thursday to investigate the system.
What are the Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022?
Some people are better off financially than others. And, depending on where you live, you may encounter the less-well-off more frequently than others. Although the average median household income for Florida is $57,703, according to the Census Bureau, some households in some Florida cities fall below this threshold or are struggling with issues like poverty or high unemployment.
Comments / 1