More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way

ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days. Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The first day of fall on Thursday will only have...
22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)

Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches that are often overlook. While they might not be as famous as other places in Florida, they are definitely worth visiting, no matter who you are traveling with, since all of them are family-friendly too. Are you curious to see if your favorite beaches made it on the list? Have a look below.
Stormy Thursday For Florida; Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Friday will bring periods of showers and a few storms in spots throughout the day and in the evening. Heavy rain is possible at times, which will lead to additional localized flooding. The east coast metro area will also see some sun at times, while the Gulf coast will be cloudy. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.
What are the Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022?

Some people are better off financially than others. And, depending on where you live, you may encounter the less-well-off more frequently than others. Although the average median household income for Florida is $57,703, according to the Census Bureau, some households in some Florida cities fall below this threshold or are struggling with issues like poverty or high unemployment.
