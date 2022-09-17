Charlotte Rampling: ‘I don’t know what a superpower is and I don’t want one’

Charlotte Rampling: ‘Not understanding happens a lot.’

Born in Essex, Charlotte Rampling, 76, was spotted by a casting agent when she was 17 and went on to appear in Georgy Girl (1966) and The Night Porter (1974). Her more recent roles include Melancholia, Dune and 45 Years, which earned her an Oscar nomination in 2016. Juniper, her new film, is in cinemas from Friday. She is twice divorced and lost her partner to cancer in 2015. She lives in Paris and has two sons.

What is your greatest fear?

To die before I know certain things.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Not listening.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

Not understanding. It happens a lot.

Describe yourself in three words

Stubborn, distant, alone.

What would your superpower be?

I don’t know what a superpower is and I don’t want one.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

I’m OK.

If you could bring something extinct back to life, what would you choose?

My sister. She died when she was 23.

Who would play you in the film of your life?

God knows.

What is your most unappealing habit?

Being unsocial.

What scares you about getting older?

Nothing much.

Who is your celebrity crush?

He’s dead: Sean Connery.

To whom would you most like to say sorry, and why?

I’ve said sorry to the people I have to say sorry to.

Which book are you ashamed not to have read?

Ulysses.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

A journalist.

What is the worst thing anyone’s said to you?

“You’re in the wrong business.”

Would you choose fame or anonymity?

I got fame, I’m fine with that.

What was the last lie that you told?

I tell lies all the time, but I’m very clever about telling them.

What do you owe your parents?

Me.

What was the best kiss of your life?

The ones at the beginning. When you’re learning to kiss, it’s funny.

What did you dream about last night?

Living in the castle in Edinburgh, because I looked at it out of the window when I couldn’t sleep. (I am in Edinburgh.)

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

I take care with words.

What makes you unhappy?

Doing this kind of interview.

When did you last cry, and why?

I cry a lot, every day.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Staying alive.

How would you like to be remembered?

With a smile.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To be detached.

What happens when we die?

Who knows?

Tell us a joke

Do you think I’m the kind of gal who has jokes that just come spouting out?