Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laurenscountysports.com
Roberts represents Raiders as player of week
Senior Jordan Roberts, who led the Laurens Raiders to their 1st victory on Friday night, is the Laurens County Touchdown Club’s Player of the Week. Roberts is a linebacker and running back for the Raiders, who bombed Union County, 44-14. He opened the scoring with a 20-yard interception return on the game’s 3rd pay. He rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown in 3 carries.
laurenscountysports.com
Clemson stops PC streak
CLEMSON – A visit to the home of the top-ranked college men’s soccer team in the land is not an effective way to remain unbeaten. Defending national champion Clemson (7-1) shut out Presbyterian (5-1) on Monday evening at Riggs Field. Clemson scored its 1st goal with 31 seconds...
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose Blurbs: Big week for an Icelander
Vidar Ragnarsson, a freshman from Reykjanesbaer, Iceland, iced the Big South Freshman of the Week notation for Presbyterian College men’s soccer. It marks the 3rd straight week that a Blue Hose player has captured the award. Ragnarsson scored his 1st career goal, which was the game-winner when he headed...
laurenscountysports.com
Crusaders fall to Wardlaw
Longtime rival Wardlaw came to Laurens Academy on Friday night and pinned a 44-14 victory on the Crusaders in 8-man football at Todd Kirk Field. Laurens Academy (3-2, 0-1 region) was within 8 points until the Patriots erupted for 22 4th-quarter points. Both of the Crusaders’ scores were in the 3rd quarter and both were on passes from Andrew Codington to Buddy Baker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry explains why Swinney's defensive message ‘really pissed me off’
In the days following what Dabo Swinney viewed as a lethargic showing from his defense in the second game of the season, Clemson’s head coach didn’t hold back in letting his players know it. Swinney may (...)
dawgnation.com
Spencer Rattler pays respect to Georgia after 48-7 loss: ‘That’s probably the best defense in the country’
COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t want to press, but the Georgia defense — and the scoreboard — dictated he take chances. Rattler gave credit where it was due after the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 48-7 win over his Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney emotional when discussing Louisiana Tech's kind gesture toward Bresee family
Dabo Swinney was certainly touched by Louisiana Tech’s kind gestures toward the Bresee family following the passing of Bryan Bresee’s sister, Ella. Ella Bresee, 15, died Thursday of brain cancer, and the Tigers star defensive tackle missed Saturday’s game, as he remained with his family mourning the loss of his sister. Bresee is set to return to Clemson’s team on Sunday, according to Swinney.
wach.com
A'ja Wilson delivers Las Vegas its first ever title, wins WNBA championship
(WACH) -- A'ja Wilson has gone from delivering South Carolina its first women's basketball national championship to now giving the city of Las Vegas its first ever sports title. The Gamecock legend and her Las Vegas Aces defeated Connecticut 78-71 Sunday to win the WNBA championship 3-1. The title caps...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
WXII 12
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers responded to the store on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of...
gsabizwire.com
Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
The Post and Courier
Who was Scott Foster? A look at the disgraced founder of Rockstar Cheer.
GREENVILLE — Close to a dozen hefty trophies line the darkened front hallway of Rockstar Cheer and Dance just outside of Greer. They represent some of the highest honors that exist in the world of competitive cheer, titles that include a World Championship and mark the ascendancy of the Upstate gym into the elite ranks of the sport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Latest track, spaghetti models for Hurricane Fiona
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fiona has now strengthened into a category 1 hurricane. Check the video above and graphics below for the latest information.
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
Comments / 0