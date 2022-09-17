ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

Comments / 1

laurenscountysports.com

Roberts represents Raiders as player of week

Senior Jordan Roberts, who led the Laurens Raiders to their 1st victory on Friday night, is the Laurens County Touchdown Club’s Player of the Week. Roberts is a linebacker and running back for the Raiders, who bombed Union County, 44-14. He opened the scoring with a 20-yard interception return on the game’s 3rd pay. He rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown in 3 carries.
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Crusaders fall to Wardlaw

Longtime rival Wardlaw came to Laurens Academy on Friday night and pinned a 44-14 victory on the Crusaders in 8-man football at Todd Kirk Field. Laurens Academy (3-2, 0-1 region) was within 8 points until the Patriots erupted for 22 4th-quarter points. Both of the Crusaders’ scores were in the 3rd quarter and both were on passes from Andrew Codington to Buddy Baker.
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Clemson stops PC streak

CLEMSON – A visit to the home of the top-ranked college men’s soccer team in the land is not an effective way to remain unbeaten. Defending national champion Clemson (7-1) shut out Presbyterian (5-1) on Monday evening at Riggs Field. Clemson scored its 1st goal with 31 seconds...
CLEMSON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Blue Hose Blurbs: Big week for an Icelander

Vidar Ragnarsson, a freshman from Reykjanesbaer, Iceland, iced the Big South Freshman of the Week notation for Presbyterian College men’s soccer. It marks the 3rd straight week that a Blue Hose player has captured the award. Ragnarsson scored his 1st career goal, which was the game-winner when he headed...
CLINTON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney emotional when discussing Louisiana Tech's kind gesture toward Bresee family

Dabo Swinney was certainly touched by Louisiana Tech’s kind gestures toward the Bresee family following the passing of Bryan Bresee’s sister, Ella. Ella Bresee, 15, died Thursday of brain cancer, and the Tigers star defensive tackle missed Saturday’s game, as he remained with his family mourning the loss of his sister. Bresee is set to return to Clemson’s team on Sunday, according to Swinney.
RUSTON, LA
Newberry Observer

Newberry College to celebrate 100th Homecoming

NEWBERRY — Newberry College will hold its centennial Homecoming celebration on campus from Oct. 28-30. Registration for alumni and their families opened Sept. 9. This year’s festivities will include reunions for the classes of 1972, 1982, 1997 and 2012, along with a reunion production of the play “Noises Off,” featuring cast members from Newberry’s 2000 production. The events will also include the second annual Rock the Quad, featuring The Tams, as well as alumni awards, an alumni market and a Homecoming worship service to cap the weekend.
NEWBERRY, SC
discoverhealth.org

8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabizwire.com

Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wvlt.tv

Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen on Sept. 2 when she was dropped off at Fulton High School. Now, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding her. Gaspar-Sebastian sent her sister a text, saying that she was with her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYFF4.com

Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who passed away following a crash on Saturday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 5:35 p.m. along Highway 72 East. Troopers said the person was driving a BMW motorcycle...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

