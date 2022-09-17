Former Vice President Mike Pence, after a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, answered a slew of student questions, including whether he would run for president in 2024 and his role in Jan. 6. During his speech, Pence applauded policies passed under President Donald Trump, while also seeking to distance himself from Trump’s style, calling for a change in political rhetoric.

OREM, UT ・ 18 MINUTES AGO