'Battle of the Badges' softball tournament returns to Winston-Salem this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Local first responders will be trading in their traditional work uniforms for softball gear this weekend as the fourth annual "Battle of the Badges" tournament returns to Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department, Winston-Salem Fire Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, and North Carolina Highway Patrol will play...
Greensboro leaders react to ACC headquarters move

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the Atlantic Coast Conference leaving Greensboro, city leaders are reacting to the news. For almost 70 years since 1953, the ACC headquarters has stood in Greensboro off of Grandover Parkway. Mayor of Greensboro, Nancy Vaughn said this move isn't surprising. “It’s disappointing but what's important...
Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
Thomasville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Bowman Gray Stadium is getting a fresh look

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bowman Gray Stadium is getting a new fresh look. According to Winston-Salem city officials, the top layer of the racing track will be milled and given a new surfacing starting on Monday. The reconstruction will fix wear and tear on the track that happened during the...
Chow Downtown returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chow Downtown is returning to Greensboro. Downtown Greensboro Inc.'s annual Restaurant Week highlights some of the best local spots in the area. You can expect special promotions every day through Sunday. Participating restaurants include:. Beer & Co. Blue Denim. Bonchon. 'cille and 'scoe. Cincy's. Crafted Art...
Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have connection to WXII

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have a connection to WXII. According to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's is a "type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks." Click the video player above...
Greensboro: Operation clear track

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In Guilford County, Greensboro police are taking part in Operation Clear Track. Drivers notice more officers stationed at the railroad tracks along East Market Street. This is to help educate drivers about the dangers of railroad crossings and trespassing laws. The DOT said people should...
GO LANIE: Night of Fire with Mixxer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In this week's segment of Go Lanie, WXII's Lanie Pope joins the founder of Mixxer to learn about the events and tools they provide!. Mixxer brings together an eclectic group of people, tools and machines to serve a community's needs. Alan Shelton, founder and executive director...
Register for Salvation Army assistance for this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Save the date: The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has announced when you can register for Christmas Assistance. Online applications will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7. It'll be available again from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Families from Forsyth, Davie,...
Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
Winston-Salem funding to assist non-native speakers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem has announced funding to help newcomers to the city who do not speak English. A $270,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation will allow the city to hire a language access coordinator. That coordinator will work...
