WXII 12
'Battle of the Badges' softball tournament returns to Winston-Salem this weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Local first responders will be trading in their traditional work uniforms for softball gear this weekend as the fourth annual "Battle of the Badges" tournament returns to Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department, Winston-Salem Fire Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, and North Carolina Highway Patrol will play...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Legendary Irwin Smallwood, who covered the ACC's formation in 1953: 'It is a point of civic pride that’s now lost'
Irwin Smallwood, a sportswriting legend who has seen just about everything in his time in Greensboro, was a young scribe breaking news in 1953 when the Atlantic Coast Conference formed at the Sedgefield Inn. Smallwood, 96, spent his entire newspaper career at the News & Record in Greensboro, with nearly...
WXII 12
Greensboro leaders react to ACC headquarters move
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the Atlantic Coast Conference leaving Greensboro, city leaders are reacting to the news. For almost 70 years since 1953, the ACC headquarters has stood in Greensboro off of Grandover Parkway. Mayor of Greensboro, Nancy Vaughn said this move isn't surprising. “It’s disappointing but what's important...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Despite loss of ACC office, Greensboro finds opportunity ahead: 'We've got a lot more to gain.'
GREENSBORO — Greensboro, you’re going to be fine. You’re still going to get ACC men’s basketball tournaments, not only the one already promised for March 2023 but two more in the window of 2025-34. You’re still going to have the ACC women’s basketball tournament, unless the...
ACC’s choice to leave Greensboro says a lot about what league is now — big business
Greensboro was good enough for the ACC for six decades, but the people in charge have decided it is not good enough for a seventh, as N&O columnist Luke DeCock writes.
Winston-Salem State to face Wake Forest in Tip-Off Classic
Two exciting matchups bring the Winston-Salem community together to begin the 2022-23 Wake Forest men’s and women’s basketball seasons. The post Winston-Salem State to face Wake Forest in Tip-Off Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
Thomasville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Mount Airy, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Mount Airy. The West Stokes High School volleyball team will have a game with North Surry High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The South Stokes High School volleyball team will have a game with Millennium Charter Academy on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
WXII 12
Bowman Gray Stadium is getting a fresh look
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bowman Gray Stadium is getting a new fresh look. According to Winston-Salem city officials, the top layer of the racing track will be milled and given a new surfacing starting on Monday. The reconstruction will fix wear and tear on the track that happened during the...
WXII 12
Chow Downtown returns to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chow Downtown is returning to Greensboro. Downtown Greensboro Inc.'s annual Restaurant Week highlights some of the best local spots in the area. You can expect special promotions every day through Sunday. Participating restaurants include:. Beer & Co. Blue Denim. Bonchon. 'cille and 'scoe. Cincy's. Crafted Art...
WXII 12
Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have connection to WXII
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have a connection to WXII. According to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's is a "type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks." Click the video player above...
WXII 12
Greensboro: Operation clear track
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In Guilford County, Greensboro police are taking part in Operation Clear Track. Drivers notice more officers stationed at the railroad tracks along East Market Street. This is to help educate drivers about the dangers of railroad crossings and trespassing laws. The DOT said people should...
Bowman Gray being resurfaced after crews discover 'premature deterioration'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each summer, thousands of race fans fill the stands of Winston-Salem's historic Bowman Gray Stadium. But, after just one racing season on a new surface, city leaders say they have found several areas of "premature deterioration" to the track. This has prompted contractors to return to...
WXII 12
Lexington: Possible bomb threat locked down middle school, police on scene
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington middle school was locked down after a potential bomb threat. According to Lexington police, the school's shelter-in-place order began around 9 a.m., and ended at 10:30 a.m. The potential bomb threat was made on social media. Officers are still on scene. This content is imported...
WXII 12
GO LANIE: Night of Fire with Mixxer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In this week's segment of Go Lanie, WXII's Lanie Pope joins the founder of Mixxer to learn about the events and tools they provide!. Mixxer brings together an eclectic group of people, tools and machines to serve a community's needs. Alan Shelton, founder and executive director...
WXII 12
Register for Salvation Army assistance for this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Save the date: The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has announced when you can register for Christmas Assistance. Online applications will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7. It'll be available again from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Families from Forsyth, Davie,...
Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem funding to assist non-native speakers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem has announced funding to help newcomers to the city who do not speak English. A $270,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation will allow the city to hire a language access coordinator. That coordinator will work...
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: 261 Winston-Salem firefighters honored for work at Winston Weaver plant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The American Red Cross is recognizing 261 Winston-Salem firefighters with a Salute to Heroes award for their work containing the late-January chemical explosion and fire at Winston Weaver fertilizer, a fire which city leaders said at the time had the potential to be "one of the worst explosions in U.S. history."
