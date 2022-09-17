8-Player Football: Camden-Frontier gets homecoming win, Waldron earns first win of season

Related
Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
WSAZ
Herd shocked at Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Oh. (WSAZ) - Football giveth and football taketh away. One week after winning at Notre Dame, the Marshall Thundering Herd lost at Bowling Green 34-31 in overtime. Marshall led 14-0 just 2 and a half minutes into the game but only scored twice more in regulation. In the...
MLive.com
Here is how the Top 50 did in Week 4 of the high school football season
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 4 games around the state of Michigan. 1. Belleville - beat Wayne Memorial 71-0; will host Dearborn Fordson in Week 5.
Lake High School football coach dismissed during investigation into 'improper communications'
MILLBURY, Ohio — Lake High School's assistant principal and football head coach, Josh Andrews, has been relieved of his duties at the school "pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications," according to a press release from Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt. The release states that due...
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker: Spartans will regret repeated instances of 'death by inches' in loss to Washington
Mel Tucker and Michigan State fell on the road to Washington, trying to come back late but running out of time against the Huskies. In the end, a sluggish start to the game on both sides of the ball doomed the Spartans as they fall to 2-1 on the season.
247Sports
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Washington Stuns No. 11 Michigan State In Saturday Night Upset: Fans React
We have a stunner out in Seattle. The unranked Washington Huskies have officially knocked off the No. 11 Spartans of Michigan State this evening. Washington has beaten No. 11 Michigan State 39-28 this Saturday night. Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix had 397 yards passing and four touchdowns for the Huskies.
Report: Eastern Mich. Makes Decision on Emoni Bates Amid Gun Charges
The 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.
Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference After Buckeyes Destroy Toledo
Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud and at least one other player or coach will step to the podium to take questions after Ohio State's third straight win.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season
No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
Is this the week most of Michigan will turn on the furnace?
We’ve all felt it in the last few weeks: Crisper air, earlier sunsets and a scattering of leaves on the ground that have already turned their autumn hues. After a really nice stretch of late-summer warmth, the National Weather Service is saying this is the week the daily high temperatures will make a transition from summer to fall.
wcsx.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
13abc.com
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan
A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
Tickets on sale Sept. 22 for Michigan's North Pole Express
Tickets go on sale this week for the North Pole Express in Mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute.
Hillsdale Daily News
