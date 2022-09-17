Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pastor serves churches in Bullhead, Havasu, Parker￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Pastor James Boundey serves three Arizona 7th Day Adventist Churches: Lake Havasu, Parker and Bullhead City. Services are held on the Sabbath, the day God set aside for rest and fellowship—and Adventists adhere to the no-work-from-sunup-to-sundown, even publishing sunrise and sunset times in the weekly bulletin. Boundey’s Sept 3 sermon reflected upon the fellowship that God wants to create with each of us as individuals—and the fellowship God wants us to create among all people.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Grand Prix Oct. 1, 2￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman Grand Prix Off-Road Race will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2 at Long Mountain Event Center. Gates open Friday from 2 to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Race times begin at 7 a.m. both mornings and run through 4:30 p.m. There will be E-bikes, quads, mini bikes, trikes, youth, adult, and pee wee races. Gate fee is $10 per day for adults; $5 youth ages 6 to 12; under 5 free with an adult. Camping fee is $30 per vehicle for the weekend.
Mohave Daily News
Finalists named for CAAs
LAUGHLIN — Fifty-two finalists have been named for the 25th annual Community Achievement Awards, to be presented Nov. 5 at the Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin. The gala honors the accomplishments and contributions of Tri-state residents, businesses, agencies and organizations on both sides of the Colorado River. Finalists were...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Support the Dig It Kingman Community Garden without making a monetary donation￼
KINGMAN – If you would like to support the Community Garden without making a monetary donation, here are easy ideas. The Children’s Garden Events program is recycling clean, bagged aluminum cans. Just save the cans and throw the tied bags over the front fence of the garden near the green shed.
Men rescued after 4-wheeler breakdown in Arizona Strip near Mesquite
Two men on an off-road adventure were brought in safely after their RZR four-wheeler broke down on the Arizona Strip, south of Mesquite in a rugged area.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Come to the 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held in October 2022.
Needles, California: The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe will be having their 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held on Friday, October 21st, 2022 and Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The celebration is free and opened to the public, to learn and celebrate the history, customs and traditions...
Mohave Daily News
Applications accepted for MEC's Washington Youth Tour
BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for its annual Washington Youth Tour. The tour is open to area high school juniors whose parents or guardians are MEC members. MEC, a not-for-profit electric utility, serves more than 36,000 member locations — 43,500 residential and business meters —...
Mohave Daily News
Vegas woman served criminal complaint
KINGMAN — A Las Vegas woman was served with a summons to appear and a felony criminal complaint in connection with the July 4 personal watercraft accident in the swim beach at Bullhead Community Park that killed one person and injured three others. A criminal complaint was filed in...
890kdxu.com
UPDATED: 4.4 Earthquake Strikes near Littlefield
(Littlefield, AZ) -- The US Geological Survey says there has been a 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck roughly 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield this afternoon. The USGS says impacts were felt in around St. George, along with Mohave County, Mesquite and as far north as Hurricane. The earthquake happened about 6 miles below the surface and impacts were said to minimal at the epicenter. The intensity of the earthquake is at a level 3, which the USGS says feels much like a passing semi-tractor trailer.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Christmas is coming in Downtown Kingman￼
KINGMAN – Christmas is coming to Downtown Kingman! Christmas parade participants are encouraged to register now for the Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights to be held Saturday, Dec. 2. This will be a stationary parade similar to the last two years. There will be both a driving lane...
Mohave Daily News
BCPD wants to expand body camera use
BULLHEAD CITY — Calling the implementation of body-warn cameras for patrol officers in his department a success, Bullhead City Chief of Police Robert Trebes will ask the City Council to purchase additional cameras to be worn by 18 additional personnel in the department. At today’s council meeting, Trebes will...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Weekend fire destroys two homes￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – It took firefighters three hours to gain control of a fire that spread through property in the 2500 block of Honeybear Drive and Anita Drive. Crews responded at about 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 16 with no injuries occurring to civilians or firefighters. “Two homes on...
Mohave Daily News
Walmart shooting trial to begin Oct. 18
KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man accused of shooting and killing another man during an argument in a Walmart parking lot will go to trial Oct. 18. Jim Douglas Mosier, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in death of Larry Burton Marcum, 41, of Bullhead City at the Fort Mohave store.
Mohave Daily News
ONGOING NEED: Food drive crucial to region
BULLHEAD CITY — A food drive that began in August has been extended through the month of September to help meet the growing need for assistance in the area. Family Care Home Health & Hospice and its partnering businesses, working with the River Cities United Way, already has donated more than 1,000 pounds of non-perishable food items to the Food for Families Bullhead City Food Bank.
Mohave Daily News
Board holds firm on age requirement
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board denied a mother's request to waive the age requirement to allow her son to enroll in kindergarten, determining that he is "not ready" to be placed despite being only three days too young. Latina White, a single mother who...
Mohave Daily News
Police seek information on stabbing
BULLHEAD CITY — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a couple involved in a stabbing at a local convenience store over the weekend. According to reports from the Bullhead City Police Department, the stabbing took place following a confrontation at the Fastrip convenience store in the 1100 block of Highway 95 at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday.
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 16-18
Take a ride on the ferris wheel and listen to live music at the Mohave County Fair in Kingman, experience a new tribute to the greatest hits of all time or catch a classic rock group in Laughlin, cruise with car enthusiasts in downtown Kingman or visit the Mohave Valley Raceway to pick up the speed.
Mohave County police find human remains in wash area near Golden Valley
On Monday, at approximately 4:02 PM, detectives responded to a call about a possible human skull being located in the wash area in the 2700 block of North Ligurta Road.
Mohave Daily News
CRUHSD board upholds Amann dismissal
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District Governing Board upheld the dismissal of Amanda Amann from her position as athletic director at Mohave High School on Monday night. Amann spent over an hour in executive session with the board during her appeal, then left the room...
Mohave County investigating fatal shooting by police officer
A police officer in Kingman shot and killed a man who ran from authorities following a traffic stop, the Kingman Police Department said Friday.
