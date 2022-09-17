Guilford stuns Harlem, improves to 3-1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings are looking like a serious playoff threat this season. Their best moment came Friday night when they stunned the Harlem Huskies 42-19 at Swanson Stadium.



The Vikings used a mix of physical blocking and tackling, strong running by Jayvon Jones and some solid passing plays by the combination of quarterback Skylar Wolfe and receiver LaDamion Hoffman to rattle the Huskies. The Vikings also blocked two Harlem punts. One was returned for a touchdown by Gian Herrera, the player who blocked the punt.



Harlem lost two key players to injuries in the physical game, quarterback Austin Redmon and receiver DeAndre Young.



Guilford improves to 3-1. Harlem’s record slips to 2-2.



