ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Guilford stuns Harlem, improves to 3-1

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfpKi_0hzEBvId00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings are looking like a serious playoff threat this season. Their best moment came Friday night when they stunned the Harlem Huskies 42-19 at Swanson Stadium.

The Vikings used a mix of physical blocking and tackling, strong running by Jayvon Jones and some solid passing plays by the combination of quarterback Skylar Wolfe and receiver LaDamion Hoffman to rattle the Huskies. The Vikings also blocked two Harlem punts. One was returned for a touchdown by Gian Herrera, the player who blocked the punt.

Harlem lost two key players to injuries in the physical game, quarterback Austin Redmon and receiver DeAndre Young.

Guilford improves to 3-1. Harlem’s record slips to 2-2.

To view the highlights, watch the media player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams that were played Friday, September 16 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live on the air every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, analysis and feature stories. NIC-10Boylan 61 Belvidere 6Belvidere North […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Football
Golf.com

LIV Golf Chicago yet another reminder of radical, unsettling changes to pro golf

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — It was just a year ago, here in America’s Heartland, when Bryson DeChambeau had what he called “the best experience of my career.” DeChambeau went undefeated in three matches at the 2021 Ryder Cup, famously (and preposterously) driving the 1st green at Whistling Straits and earning 2.5 points during a record-setting U.S. romp.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
WIFR

Lewis Lemon Elementary honors first principal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lewis Lemon Elementary School held a ceremony Friday afternoon as the school renamed its library on Friday, September 16 dedicating it to its longtime educator and first principal Jacqueline Gentry Mannery. Mannery was the school’s first principal from 1993 to 1997 and her education career spanned...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#American Football#The Guilford Vikings#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com

Fire destroys Loves Park music store, CD Source

An overnight fire has destroyed CD Source on North 2nd Street. Illinois Senator Durbin ‘fed up’ with migrant bussing. City council undecided on fixing old Rockford bridge. Suburban Chicago man held captive by Taliban released. Hardrock Casino partners with The Coronado, but there’s …. Federal Reserve expected...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stillman Valley school struck by lightning

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Stillman Valley’s Highland Elementary School were shocked to have a day off on Monday after officials said a bolt of lightning struck and wreaked havoc with the building’s electrical systems. Meridian School District Superintendent Dr. Caposey said the school’s air handler was struck by lightning or suffered a […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Q985

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
ROSCOE, IL
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

The Demise of Hammies

It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
YOUTUBE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy