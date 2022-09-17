Read full article on original website
Previewing The Enemy: Central Michigan Chippewas
After a quick southern excursion, No. 14 Penn State football (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is set to face off with Central Michigan for its final non-conference game of the season. The Nittany Lions have a bit of momentum on their side after blowing out Auburn in dangerous SEC waters, while the Chippewas have sputtered to a 1-2 start.
Your Official Penn State-Central Michigan Drinking Game
After jumping eight spots to No. 14 in this week’s AP Poll, it’s safe to say Penn State football is cool again. Cheers to being 3-0, and cheers to Saturday’s game against the Central Michigan Chippewas. To make this game even more fun, we suggest you crack...
Staff Predictions: No. 14 Penn State vs. Central Michigan
Last week, Penn State claimed a statement 41-12 victory against Auburn on the road. On the backs of Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, and an electric defense, the Nittany Lions looked as impressive as ever en route to earning the No. 14 spot in this week’s AP poll. This week,...
Penn State Football Now Selling Chad Powers T-Shirts
The legend of Chad Powers continues to grow, folks. Penn State football is now selling Chad Powers-themed t-shirts, the program announced on Thursday. The shirts go for $25, with $15 from every sale directly benefitting Nittany Lion run-ons. There are three different designs currently on sale. Two of them feature...
Penn State-Auburn Was Most-Watched College Football Game Of Week Three
Penn State’s week three matchup with Auburn really moved the needle, folks. The game was the most-watched college football game of the week on any network, according to a CBS Sports spokesperson. Penn State’s 41-12 win over Auburn averaged more than 4 million viewers. ShowBuzzDaily reported that the number was 4.054 million viewers.
Penn State Football Featured On ‘SEC Shorts’
Penn State football is the newest muse of the iconic YouTube comedy series “SEC Shorts.”. The video, titled “Penn State charged with murder” has amassed more than 300,000 views in 24 hours and even appeared on the YouTube trending page. In classic SEC Shorts style, the video...
No. 14 Penn State Women’s Hockey Defeats No. 3 Wisconsin 4-1
No. 14 Penn State (1-0-0) defeated No. 3 Wisconsin (0-1-0) 4-1 in thrilling fashion to open up its season on Thursday at Pegula Ice Arena. After going down 1-0 on a Wisconsin shorthanded goal, Penn State rallied to score four unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Tessa Janecke, who was named the CHA preseason Rookie of the Year, scored two of those goals.
No. 17 Penn State Women’s Soccer Upsets No. 4 Rutgers 2-0
No. 17 Penn State women’s soccer (6-1-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) overcame No. 4 Rutgers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) 2-0 on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. Ally Schlegel opened up the scoring in just the eighth minute and the Nittany Lions dominated the play for the remainder of the game. Penelope Hocking gave Penn State its insurance goal in the 53rd minute and broke the ranked Scarlet Knights’ 9-0 streak.
Penn State Athletics To Host ‘Are You Faster Than Chad Powers?’ Contest September 24
Penn Staters have fallen in love with “Chad Powers,” a fictional character played by former NFL quarterback Eli Manning in a recent episode of his TV show, “Eli’s Places.” In the show, Manning puts on full makeup, prosthetics, and a wig to turn into Chad Powers, a Penn State student trying to walk on run on to the football team.
Under-Center Formation Yielding Positive Results For Penn State Football
When offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich unveiled an under-center look for Penn State football’s offense last year, it felt almost sacrilegious. For years, Nittany Lion teams under James Franklin went away from a traditional singleback formation in favor of new-age spread looks, mostly to open up the run-pass option. With a dynamic, mobile player like Trace McSorley at quarterback, this added flexibility made sense.
No. 9 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Relying On Momentum Ahead Of Conference Play
No. 9 Penn State women’s volleyball is red hot to start the 2022 season. The squad is off to an 11-0 start, with two of the wins coming against No. 21 Oregon and No. 5 Stanford. But, a whole new season begins on Friday with the start of Big...
Ji’Ayir Brown Named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player Of The Week
The awards continue to rack up for Penn State football’s win at Auburn. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown earned Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts in the team’s 41-12 rout in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The award is Brown’s second from his performance in Alabama, after earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Penn State Men’s Hockey’s 2022-23 Preview: Offense
It’s almost that time of year, folks. Penn State men’s hockey is right around the corner. The Nittany Lions will open their season with a home series against Canisius beginning Friday, October 7. Coming off a Big Ten semifinals appearance, Penn State could be a dark-horse candidate in...
Penn State Men’s Soccer Draws No. 9 Maryland In 3-3 Thriller
Penn State men’s soccer (3-2-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) earned a 3-3 tie against No. 9 Maryland (4-1-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) on Tuesday night from College Park. Femi Awodesu, Peter Mangione, and Tyger Evans each converted goals throughout the competitive, back-and-forth match, and Kris Shakes recorded seven saves in the offensive showdown.
Penn State Women’s Soccer Drops Nine Spots To No. 17 In Week Five Poll
Penn State women’s soccer fell nine spots to No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions broke back into the top 10 in last week’s poll at No. 8 but dropped in the rankings following a tie in their Big Ten opener against Indiana.
Previewing Penn State Women’s Hockey’s 2022-2023 Season
After an 18-10-5 record and a CHA Tournament semifinals loss last season, No. 14 Penn State women’s hockey begins its upcoming season this Thursday, September 22. The Nittany Lions are now without Natalie Heising, the program’s all-time leading scorer in goals and points. Heising’s departure is a significant loss, but head coach Jeff Kampersal’s team is very capable of filling her shoes.
Penn State Women’s Soccer Alum Sam Coffey Scores First Professional Goal
This one’s been a long time coming, folks. On Wednesday night, former Penn State women’s soccer star Sam Coffey scored the first goal of her professional career in the National Women’s Soccer League. Coffey, a rookie midfielder with the Portland Thorns, tallied the team’s second goal of...
Campus community invited to participate in bicycle engagement events Sept. 21-23
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Students, faculty, staff, and community members are encouraged to participate in upcoming engagement events and online activities related to their experiences biking to, from, and around University Park. Transportation Services and the Office of Physical Plant are working with national experts, Nelson\Nygaard, to create a bicycle master plan to identify campus improvements.
