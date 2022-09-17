No. 14 Penn State (1-0-0) defeated No. 3 Wisconsin (0-1-0) 4-1 in thrilling fashion to open up its season on Thursday at Pegula Ice Arena. After going down 1-0 on a Wisconsin shorthanded goal, Penn State rallied to score four unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Tessa Janecke, who was named the CHA preseason Rookie of the Year, scored two of those goals.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO