Stacey Abrams took advantage of a visit to Athens to lash out at Governor Brian Kemp for what she characterized as failures of leadership. Speaking at a Saturday rally of the United Campus Workers of Georgia, the Democratic nominee for governor sought to tie Kemp more closely to a trio of hot-button issues: the closure of one of Atlanta’s two Level 1 Trauma Centers, rising higher education costs, and the enactment of Georgia’s Heartbeat Law in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO