Stacey Abrams among democratic candidates featured at Forsyth County rally

(Forsyth County, GA) Democrats from across the region gathered at the FoCAL Center on Sunday, September 18, to hear from a slate of candidates for political office including Stacey Abrams (D), who is running against the incumbent Brian Kemp (R) for governor of Georgia. The event was co-sponsored by the Stacey Abrams One Georgia Leadership Committee and Democrat groups from Forsyth, Gwinnett, Dawson, Cherokee, Cobb, and Fulton County.
wuga.org

Abrams Slams Kemp on Healthcare, Education, and Abortion

Stacey Abrams took advantage of a visit to Athens to lash out at Governor Brian Kemp for what she characterized as failures of leadership. Speaking at a Saturday rally of the United Campus Workers of Georgia, the Democratic nominee for governor sought to tie Kemp more closely to a trio of hot-button issues: the closure of one of Atlanta’s two Level 1 Trauma Centers, rising higher education costs, and the enactment of Georgia’s Heartbeat Law in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems

Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta City Council approves seeking $10.5M in federal dollars for ‘The Stitch’ to cap Downtown Connector

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation today authorizing the administration to apply for $10.5 million in federal dollars to fund preliminary engineering for The Stitch, a project to cap the Downtown Connector with a park that city officials say would catalyze new development in the city’s center, including affordable housing. The bill to seek up […] The post Atlanta City Council approves seeking $10.5M in federal dollars for ‘The Stitch’ to cap Downtown Connector appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Emory opens learning center amid country-wide nursing shortage

DECATUR, Ga. - The ribbon is cut, and now the doors are open to downtown Decatur's brand new Emory Nursing Learning Center, ENLC. The ENLC is what staff at Emory University is hoping will answer the country's nursing shortage that's projected to worsen by 2030. The new center was a...
DECATUR, GA
nypressnews.com

Kemp announces millions in aid for Grady ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA (WUPA) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to provide a multimillion-dollar financial rescue package for Grady Health System in response to the upcoming closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. “Today, I’m announcing that the state will dedicate some of our remaining ARPA allotment to provide $130...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Tuesday, September 20

Today on Closer Look with Rose Scott: Frustration over long response times for medical emergencies is only expected to grow with the announced closing of the Atlanta Medical Center. But Atlanta is preparing to launch its own ambulance service to help. City councilmember Dustin Hills shares details. And Clark Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among Cobb County’s school-aged population for the past 14 days, ending September 15

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending September 16, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,47572154HighIncreasing. 5-1727,3427355Moderately HighDecreasing. 18-2217,450148314HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
