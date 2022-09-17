Read full article on original website
Backlash over controversial flyer aimed at Stacey Abrams prompts Forsyth Republicans to cancel rally
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A flyer from the Forsyth County Republican Party is sparking anger, with some calling it racist and dangerous, especially given the county’s violent past in race relations. The flyer came out just days before a barbecue meet-and-greet for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams Sunday in...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Stacey Abrams/Raphael Warnock are targets of a racist Forsyth County flier
Some things never change? Water is wet. Georgia grows peaches. And racism endures in Forsyth County. The Republican Party of Forsyth County released a new flier urging “conservatives and patriots” to “save and protect our neighborhoods, our communities and our county” from a Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock regime.
wabe.org
Stacey Abrams among democratic candidates featured at Forsyth County rally
(Forsyth County, GA) Democrats from across the region gathered at the FoCAL Center on Sunday, September 18, to hear from a slate of candidates for political office including Stacey Abrams (D), who is running against the incumbent Brian Kemp (R) for governor of Georgia. The event was co-sponsored by the Stacey Abrams One Georgia Leadership Committee and Democrat groups from Forsyth, Gwinnett, Dawson, Cherokee, Cobb, and Fulton County.
wuga.org
Abrams Slams Kemp on Healthcare, Education, and Abortion
Stacey Abrams took advantage of a visit to Athens to lash out at Governor Brian Kemp for what she characterized as failures of leadership. Speaking at a Saturday rally of the United Campus Workers of Georgia, the Democratic nominee for governor sought to tie Kemp more closely to a trio of hot-button issues: the closure of one of Atlanta’s two Level 1 Trauma Centers, rising higher education costs, and the enactment of Georgia’s Heartbeat Law in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
saportareport.com
fox5atlanta.com
nypressnews.com
wabe.org
cobbcountycourier.com
creativeloafing.com
nativenewsonline.net
