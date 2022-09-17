Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Queen's funeral: Tyneside women say service will stay with them for life
Two women who were invited to attend the Queen's funeral have both said being there was a "privilege". Charity founder Lynn McManus from North Shields was recognised in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours while Lucy Winskell was invited in her role as Tyne & Wear's Lord-Lieutenant. They were among about...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Boyega Defends His Dating Preference: “I Like My Women Black”
John Boyega loves Black women and isn't afraid to speak up about it despite critics who have a negative response.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Shares Traumatic Details About Her Father's Abuse
Another day, another altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Usually, it's the "Thotiana"star's family making headlines along with the volitaile couple. On Friday, it was Chrisean's family at the center of the drama. After taking Blueface to meet her family, footage showed the California rapper getting into a scuffle with Chrisean's father. According to her, Blueface punched her dad and knocked him out.
Kim Kardashian Reveals It’s ‘So Embarrassing’ Her 4 Kids Always Interrupt Zoom Calls
Kim Kardashian, 41, admitted she gets embarrassed when her kids interrupt her Zoom calls, during her time on a recent panel. The Kardashians star, who is the mother of North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, attended the second annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation event and talked about her life multi-tasking as a parent as well as criminal justice reform on the How to Get Sh*t Done in a Divided America panel, moderated by Baratunde Thurston. She was also joined by film producer Scott Budnick.
BBC
Nottingham Forest fan appeal by police after Sheffield United disorder
South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after an officer was assaulted at a football match. The incident is said to have happened at the Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest match on 14 May 2022. A bottle was reportedly thrown at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An LA Influencer Says She Tapes Her Mouth Shut Every Night Before Bed & TikTok Has Questions
An LA content creator garnered social media attention for a TikTok about her eccentric nightly routine of taping her mouth shut before falling asleep every night. Lauryn Bosstick, a beauty influencer and owner of skincare brand The Skinny Collective, asserts that embracing the trend six months ago has triggered improvements in her quality of sleep and overall energy levels when she wakes up.
Blake Lively Confirms Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi: “You Freak Me and My Kids Out”
Blake Lively confirmed that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four and called out paparazzi in the process. The actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself with friends and family, where her baby bump shows. In the caption, she explained that she hopes these photos will get the paparazzi to stop waiting outside of her home to get a photo of her. More from The Hollywood ReporterNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs FeatureBlake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer...
BBC
Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
Grimes Just Shared A Rare Photo Of Her Daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk
Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their daughter via surrogate in December 2021.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Nation pays final farewell
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at Westminster Abbey. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets as the coffin was taken...
I have a big nose but would never get a nose job – my contour makeup transformation blows people away
SOME days you may find yourself hating certain aspects of your appearance. A YouTuber has revealed the technique she uses to make her nose appear smaller, without getting surgery. YouTuber VanessaK7 shared how she completely changes the size of her nose by simply contouring it. Vanessa explained her love for...
BBC
Ansty crash: Family ‘devastated by senseless death’ of teenager
The family of a teenager killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him". Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was involved in a collision near the village of Ansty, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex. The crash happened on...
Sue Barker's pregnant mother drank gin and threw herself down the stairs in an attempt to abort her, TV legend and has revealed
Sue Barker has revealed she was an unplanned baby and that in a bid to terminate the pregnancy, her mother 'drank a lot of gin and bounced down the stairs'. On Radio 4's Desert Island Discs today, the former British tennis champion, 66, says that her parents were in shock at having to provide for a third child.
BBC
Queen's funeral: Emma the pony's breeder 'would be so proud'
The breeder of Emma the pony would have been "so proud" of the part she played in the Queen's funeral procession, his aunt said. Fell pony Emma stood between flowers on Windsor Castle's Long Walk as Elizabeth II's coffin passed on Monday. The black pony was bred at the Murthwaite...
BBC
Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure
Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
BBC
Queen's corgis and pony wait at Windsor Castle as coffin approaches
The Queen's last two corgis have appeared during her coffin's procession to Windsor Castle, as if out waiting for their mistress's return. Muick and Sandy were pictured in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle as she approached St George's Chapel. The dogs - one on a red lead and one on...
A 7-year-old boy became a viral sensation thanks to his love of corn. The creator who discovered him shares the unexpected story behind the video.
Julian Shapiro-Barnum, creator of web series "Recess Therapy," told Insider how he turned 7-year-old boy who loved corn into a viral sensation.
KIDS・
Comments / 0