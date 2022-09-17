ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC

Queen's funeral: Tyneside women say service will stay with them for life

Two women who were invited to attend the Queen's funeral have both said being there was a "privilege". Charity founder Lynn McManus from North Shields was recognised in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours while Lucy Winskell was invited in her role as Tyne & Wear's Lord-Lieutenant. They were among about...
BBC

The Queen's funeral in pictures

Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
BBC

Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession

A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Shares Traumatic Details About Her Father's Abuse

Another day, another altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Usually, it's the "Thotiana"star's family making headlines along with the volitaile couple. On Friday, it was Chrisean's family at the center of the drama. After taking Blueface to meet her family, footage showed the California rapper getting into a scuffle with Chrisean's father. According to her, Blueface punched her dad and knocked him out.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals It’s ‘So Embarrassing’ Her 4 Kids Always Interrupt Zoom Calls

Kim Kardashian, 41, admitted she gets embarrassed when her kids interrupt her Zoom calls, during her time on a recent panel. The Kardashians star, who is the mother of North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, attended the second annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation event and talked about her life multi-tasking as a parent as well as criminal justice reform on the How to Get Sh*t Done in a Divided America panel, moderated by Baratunde Thurston. She was also joined by film producer Scott Budnick.
Narcity USA

An LA Influencer Says She Tapes Her Mouth Shut Every Night Before Bed & TikTok Has Questions

An LA content creator garnered social media attention for a TikTok about her eccentric nightly routine of taping her mouth shut before falling asleep every night. Lauryn Bosstick, a beauty influencer and owner of skincare brand The Skinny Collective, asserts that embracing the trend six months ago has triggered improvements in her quality of sleep and overall energy levels when she wakes up.
The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively Confirms Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi: “You Freak Me and My Kids Out”

Blake Lively confirmed that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four and called out paparazzi in the process. The actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself with friends and family, where her baby bump shows. In the caption, she explained that she hopes these photos will get the paparazzi to stop waiting outside of her home to get a photo of her. More from The Hollywood ReporterNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs FeatureBlake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer...
BBC

Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says

Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Nation pays final farewell

The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at Westminster Abbey. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets as the coffin was taken...
BBC

Queen's funeral: Emma the pony's breeder 'would be so proud'

The breeder of Emma the pony would have been "so proud" of the part she played in the Queen's funeral procession, his aunt said. Fell pony Emma stood between flowers on Windsor Castle's Long Walk as Elizabeth II's coffin passed on Monday. The black pony was bred at the Murthwaite...
BBC

Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure

Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
BBC

Queen's corgis and pony wait at Windsor Castle as coffin approaches

The Queen's last two corgis have appeared during her coffin's procession to Windsor Castle, as if out waiting for their mistress's return. Muick and Sandy were pictured in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle as she approached St George's Chapel. The dogs - one on a red lead and one on...
