Enjoy reading anywhere and everywhere when you have the Amazon All-new Kindle (2022 release) eReader. With a 6-inch 300 ppi high-resolution display, it produces clear images and crisp text. Additionally, it provides you with 16 GB of storage, holding thousands of books. This is twice as much space as the previous generation! With a compact design in 2 colors—black and denim—it has a lightweight construction that’s comfortable to hold as long as you want to read. Moreover, the glare-free display has a paper-like quality. Additionally, its front light adjusts for effortless reading, and its dark mode is great for day and night use. Furthermore, charge it with a USB-C cable to get up to 6 weeks of battery life. Finally, made with 30%–75% recycled plastics and 90% recycled magnesium, it comes in 100% recyclable device packaging.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO