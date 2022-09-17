ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Youngstown State at Kentucky odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 3 days ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) visit the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) Saturday. Kickoff from Kroger Field is set for noon p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Youngstown State at Kentucky odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The Wildcats are coming into this battle as heavy favorites and rightfully so. They took down Miami (Ohio) 37-13 in their opener after only leading 13-10 at half. The ‘Cats then beat Florida 26-16 in the Swamp last weekend despite trailing 16-13 after 2 quarters Kentucky is led by star QB Will Levis, who some project will be an NFL 1st-round pick. He has 505 passing yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs in 2 games.

The Penguins are also undefeated, winning both their games by 117 points or more. They beat up on Dayton 49-16 last weekend after handling Duquesne 31-14 to start the season. QB Demeatric Crenshaw had 5 passing touchdowns against Dayton.

Youngstown State at Kentucky odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 2:54 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Youngstown State +2000 (bet $100 to win $2,000) | Kentucky -10000 (bet $10,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Youngstown State +32.5 (-112) | Kentucky -32.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Youngstown State at Kentucky picks and predictions

Prediction

Kentucky 42, Youngstown State 6

PASS.

There’s no value here either way.

BET KENTUCKY -32.5 (-108).

Kentucky didn’t look great against Florida, but it did crush Miami (Ohio), holding the RedHawks to just 179 yards through the air. The ‘Cats also heavily limited Florida star QB Anthony Richardson, who only threw for 143 yards with 2 INTs.

The Wildcats defense is the real deal. While Kentucky has many transfers and new weapons offensively, its defense has only seniors and graduates in the starting linebacking corps.

The Penguins beat up on 2 non-Power 5 programs. Going up against Kentucky on the road is not going to be easy.

Kentucky will be Youngstown State’s first FBS school it faces this season, and while Penguins RB Jaleel McLaughlin put up over 200 rushing yards in their opener, he’ll have a much tougher time against a Wildcats’ front that limited Florida’s Richardson.

Expect Kentucky to come out strong and stay strong at home.

LEAN UNDER 51.5 (-108).

Kentucky is among a handful of programs yet to hit an Over so far this season, and as noted, it has the experience in the middle of the field to limit Youngstown’s top weapon in McLaughlin.

Also, Levis hasn’t looked the part of a 1st-round pick yet, struggling against Florida and taking several quarters to find his rhythm against Miami (Ohio). If his struggles continue, Kentucky may not have the firepower to get into the 50s or 60s.

Considering both of those thoughts, I’d play the UNDER 51.5 (-108).

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

