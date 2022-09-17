SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI ), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today launched PowerPros℠, a live online video tech support service that enables power-supply designers to talk directly with members of Power Integrations’ applications engineering team 24 hours a day, six days a week, anywhere in the world. Designers worldwide can share a video call with an expert power electronics engineer to discuss real engineering challenges – including full project design and debug – sharing bench-top test results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005434/en/ Power Integrations launches PowerPros live video application-engineering support. Solve design challenges in real-time, 24 hours a day, six days a week. (Photo: Business Wire)

