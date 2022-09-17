Wally Yachts’ tagline “The Other Side of the Wind” was emblazoned across the signage near the wallypower58’s berth at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, and it felt especially appropriate after stepping aboard the brand’s latest model. With light-blond teak on the sole and gently angled-out gunwales, there is something undeniably sailboat-y about this motoryacht’s design. The sailing-yacht effect is heightened by liberal use of carbon fiber which was visible across the exterior, from the hardtop to helm console to the cockpit table. Worth noting: a carbon-fiber table is very unusual for a boat; it’s almost always wood or plastic. The carbon-fiber...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO