Albany, OR

hh-today.com

Tower clocks: How about a permanent fix?

Compared to homelessness, say, or world hunger, the clock tower at Albany Station showing four different times, all wrong, isn’t much of a problem. But you’d think it would be easier to fix. I mentioned a few days ago that the clocks were on the blink — again....
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

City wants to raze old Wells Fargo branch

Maybe it’s not too early to start thinking about what will take its place when and if the former Wells Fargo Bank branch downtown is razed. Acting as the Albany Revitalization Agency, the city council last month voted to invite bids to demolish the vacant building. So far, the...
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Representing West Lane on the County Commission

The West Lane County Commission district offers a wealth of opportunities for leadership. The district stretches west to the Pacific from Junction City and Veneta, the more densely populated area of the Willamette Valley. West Lane residents are fishers, farmers, and foresters served by small businesses, with a strip of high-traffic tourist destinations and a concentration of health care providers along the coast. Several small school districts and a few rural towns are surrounded by sparsely populated miles of woodlands and family farms. Somehow the West Commissioner has to master the intricacies of the core social and economic needs of these diverse areas and figure out how to collaborate with the other four commissioners to create policies and programs that work for the whole county. This is no small assignment!
EUGENE, OR
corvallisclinic.com

Food Assistance Programs

Oregon food stamp offices handle the application process for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Oregon. Find office locations here: https://www.foodstampsoffices.com/state/or.html. Apply online here: https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/pages/index.aspx. Double Up Food Bucks Oregon—gives you up to $20 extra SNAP benefits when you buy produce at participating farmer’s markets or stores.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
iheart.com

Oregon Humane Society Receives 125 Dogs, Cats & Kittens

Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem Campuses were involved in two separate rescues in the past week. First, at the request of Oakridge Police, OHS assisted with a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder. Four OHS transport vehicles traveled to the area to bring 38 Alaskan Malamutes back to the Portland Campus.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Latter-Day Saints temple being built in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Work has begun on the site of a new temple for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The temple will be located at a 10.5-acre site on International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, not far from PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital. Construction equipment is on-site right now, and crews will be putting up a fence to section off the construction zone soon. Crews say they estimate construction to take between two and five years, and they hope to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in October.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19

ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Alex Johnson
philomathnews.com

Pedestrian struck and killed in Corvallis alleyway

A 42-year-old Albany man was killed early Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in a Corvallis alleyway, the Corvallis Police Department reported. Corvallis police arrived on the scene at 3:40 a.m. Sept. 17 in an alleyway in the 100 block of Southwest Second Street. Police provided emergency life-saving measures and he was transported via Corvallis Fire ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Eugene apartment seriously damaged after fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- The first floor of an apartment building in southern Eugene may be a total loss after a fire today, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. Eugene police and ESF were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Oak Street at about 1 p.m. on September 19. Upon arrival, they found an active fire in a first-floor apartment that was quickly spreading to other apartments and outside. Residents had evacuated, and the fire was able to be put out in about five minutes once crews were on scene, according to ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barnebey.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Prescribed burns to begin in Eugene-Springfield area

EUGENE, Ore. -- Prescribed burns are set to begin on properties in Eugene and Springfield where habitat stewardship work is being carried out, the Rivers to Ridges Partnership said. The Rivers to Ridges Partnership is an organization dedicated to protecting the Willamette Valley’s land and water ecosystems. The organization hopes...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

A growing ‘attraction’ on the Clark Path

Is there anything special about the view above? Nope, not really. Except that the pile of driftwood jammed up against the pier is bigger than it was. This logjam is one of the visual attractions on the Dave Clark Park. (There are not that many.) But you have to get off the paved path at least a little to get a clear view.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene 7-Eleven employee helps deliver a baby during shift

EUGENE, Ore. -- From pumping gas for customers to checking them out at the counter, 7-Eleven employee Karin Warren does a little bit of everything. She works the graveyard shift at the location on Highway 99 and Roosevelt Boulevard in Eugene, also known as four corners. She enjoys helping customers...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access

Your browser does not support the audio element. Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Eugene, Springfield residents told to stay indoors due to poor air quality

Officials are telling people in the Eugene and Springfield area that smoke from the Cedar Creek fire is making the air quality unhealthy. Both the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health tweeted Monday about the worsening air conditions caused by wildfire smoke. The Cedar Creek fire is now 11% contained but is still burning more than 113,000 acres in the Willamette National Forest.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

