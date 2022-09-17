Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Brownwood vs. Glen Rose Highlights
Relive the Brownwood Lions’ 17-3 home victory over Glen Rose, their third win in a row overall and first at Gordon Wood Stadium in 2022! Video courtesy of Scott Coers.
Lions crack Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 4A Division I rankings at No. 10
The Brownwood Lions made their season debut in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4A Division I rankings Monday, coming in at No. 10 ahead of their Week 5 match-up at Class 4A Division II Waco Connally. The Lions (3-1) are in the midst of a three-game win streak,...
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Nadir Dalleh and Prairie View A&M
I’ve known Nadir Dalleh literally since the beginning of his life because I lived next door to him when he was a baby. I kept a close eye on him when he became a Brownwood Lion basketball player. I honestly believe he may have been the hardest working basketball player I’ve ever been around. He made himself a player, then a good player, and then a VERY good player. He was good enough where Howard Payne wanted him and he played on their championship teams back in the day. He then became a coach, a very good high school coach with a lot of victories, and now is the Head Basketball Coach at Howard Payne. I have no doubt that he will do a great job there.
Longhorns Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown Arrested On Drug Possession
Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was arrested on possession of Marijuana on Monday
Texas vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
A pair of old in-state rivals meet as Texas and Texas Tech open up Big 12 play in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Both teams are 2-1 on the year: Texas with a 1-point loss to Alabama while Texas Tech defeated a ranked Houston before falling to NC State last week. What do the experts ...
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
2022 Early High School Homecoming Court
Early High School will crown its 2022 Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of Friday night’s football game with Burnet. King and Queen nominees are (from left): Jeremy Brown, Reagan Shults, John-Stewart Gordon, Grace LaRue, Jaxyn Price and Yasmin Ibarra. ***. The Early Homecoming Court this year is (from...
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
PHOTOS: Take A Look at These Massive Texas Homecoming Mums
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. We have the biggest bat colony (Austin), the biggest cowboy (Big Tex at the State Fair), and the biggest container of oatmeal (actually a water tower in Oatmeal, Texas), just to name a few. The Biggest Buc-ee's is no longer...
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
Day Trip to Coleman
A short 45-minute drive south from Abilene is the small, quaint town of Coleman, Texas. There you will find shops, restaurants, and local treasures. Follow us for a fun-filled day in Coleman. We bet you and your family and friends will find adventures and make a few memories too!. Morning.
Rita Thomas
Rita Merle Lloyd Thomas went peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the age of 93. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Heritage/Davis Morris Funeral Home in Brownwood. A funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church in Blanket with interment at the Blanket Cemetery.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas hosting Scott Zesch Oct. 17
The Welcome W. Chandler chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is hosting Scott Zesch, author of “The Captured,” true stories of abduction by Indians on the Texas Frontier. The lecture will be held on Monday, Oct. 17., at 2 p.m. in Mims Auditorium on the...
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure
HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
BBQ Capital of Texas Gets $29 Million Frozen Popsicle Manufacturing Facility
LOCKHART – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company. "I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Lockhart…
Central Texas cancer patient frustrated after chemo treatments delayed
KXAN investigators discovered through court records, the Austin Cancer Center in Georgetown is in the middle of arbitration.
Sam Newman
Funeral services for Sam Newman, age 82, of Brownwood, will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
Brownwood native Nathana Ross-Cox holding art show, sale in San Angelo Oct. 6-29
Raw 1899, San Angelo’s premier art lounge, presents Simpler Times Art Show and Sale, October 6 to 29, 2022, featuring the work of artist Nathana (“Thana”) Ross-Cox. Opening Champagne Reception will be Thursday, October 6, 4 to 8 p.m., and the public is invited to meet the artist. There is no cost to attend.
UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
The Anderson Family to perform at Early First Baptist Church Sept. 25
Southern Gospel singers, The Anderson Family, will lead worship with a live concert at the Early First Baptist Church Sanctuary, located at 103 Garmon Drive in Early, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The event is open to all area churches.
