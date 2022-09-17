Santa Clara County supervisors authorize purchase of 14 drones to detect wildfires

Read full article on original website
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include:. The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a trio of strike force groups tasked with expanding the department’s ongoing fraud prevention efforts related to COVID-19. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices...
Santa Clara County to begin providing Narcan to schools for use during opioid emergencies
Santa Clara County supervisors have cleared the way for local high schools to begin distributing Narcan, the medicine used to reverse opioid overdoses in emergencies. Per request of supervisors Cindy Chavez and Otto Lee, the county Behavioral Health Services Department (BHSD) analyzed options to increase naloxone kits to high-priority populations like young people, students and unhoused residents, and specifically on ways to partner with the Santa Clara County Office of Education.
Let's applaud Santa Cruz city leaders for finally tackling homelessness
The City of Santa Cruz has finally adopted a real plan to address homelessness, which is a change from past practice. The city has a three-year plan to help transition people into housing and clear city streets and parks of encampments. Mike Rotkin, longtime mayor of Santa Cruz, wants us to give our city leaders credit for trying to tackle this longtime issue. He also wants us to use our votes to fund city taxes that fight homelessness, he writes.
San Jose homeless sweep creates new dangers
The sprawling land once home to hundreds of San Jose homeless residents sits mostly empty this week—but a new crisis is brewing in the baseball field across the street. More than 60 RVs and cars have squeezed into the empty baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets after the city started its monthlong sweep to clear the sprawling encampment near the Mineta San Jose International Airport a few weeks ago.
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
1 Person Killed 1 Other Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Santa Clara County on Sunday. The crash happened near Pacheco State Park on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County
With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse
My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income program
The city of Mountain View is now accepting applications for a new guaranteed income program that will give families a total of $12,000. The government program is named “Elevate MV” and it will distribute the payments in increments of $500 a month for two years. Program researchers will randomly select 166 recipients to receive this cash assistance from the pool of applicants.
Invasive fruit fly prompts treatments in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara
SUNNYVALE – State agriculture officials will place pesticide in parts of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara starting this weekend, in an emergency effort to eradicate invasive fruit flies from Asia.Santa Clara County officials announced Friday that beginning on Saturday, crews with the California Department of Food and Agriculture will begin placing treatments in a 17-square mile area where the flies were trapped last month. "It would be disastrous for the oriental fruit fly to get established in Santa Clara County and California," Agricultural Commissioner Joe Deviney said in a statement. "We all need to be vigilant in protecting our agricultural and...
Ask Lookout: When I scrape my plate into my new food scraps bin, where does it go?
Follow the pathway of 40 tons of meat and vegetable pieces, pits, bones and coffee grounds per week — and learn the anti-warming science behind the City of Santa Cruz's new food scraps collection program.
Tree Fall Accident Injures Three Women in San Jose
Falling Tree Accident at Almaden Quicksilver County Park. A San Jose tree accident injured three women when it fell recently. The women were hiking at Almaden Quicksilver County Park when the oak crashed down, trapping the three women underneath sometime before 10:00 a.m., according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The injured women were transported by first responders to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Two suffered moderate injuries while the trauma to the third was considered minor.
State bill stemming from San Jose VTA shooting signed into law
Transit workers are one step closer to mental health support, part of a statewide effort to address workplace violence. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Senate Bill 1294, which strives to implement wellness centers for workers and their families across California’s transit agencies, using San Jose’s own VTA Resiliency Center as a model. The bill, authored by state Sen. Dave Cortese and Assemblymember Ash Kalra, is in direct response to the VTA mass shooting last year.
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
A taxing situation: Santa Cruz County will use half of single-use cup fee to clean waterways
Santa Cruz County will soon begin collecting half of a 25-cent charge on single-use cups as a tax in the county’s unincorporated areas to support efforts to reduce the accumulation of plastic, trash and other pollutants in local waterways. The county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to begin...
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
San Francisco airport workers 'arrested and cited' after 'civil disobedience'
A food workers union at San Francisco International Airport says 41 protesters were arrested and cited for blocking traffic. The union, Unite Here Local 2, said in a Friday press release that the group intended to practice "civil disobedience" with the potential to "block traffic" in protest for higher wages.
2-alarm fire burns at apartment complex in East San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A two-alarm fire burned in the carport of an apartment complex in San Jose Monday afternoon.The San Jose Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded at 4:23 p.m. to a two-story apartment on the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive near Story Road and E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose.The department later posted that the fire had been confined to one vehicle located in carport beneath apartments and that firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the units above. Two units were evacuated because of the smoke from the fire. It was knocked down at 4:37 p.m., the fire department said.No injuries were reported and the was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
Bay Area rain: lightning strikes reported along Sonoma Coast
(KRON) — Follow our live blog for updates on the Bay Area storm. Sunday, Sept. 18 4: 15 p.m. – NWS reports lightning strikes along the Sonoma Coast Lightning strikes right along the Sonoma Coast about 5-6 miles north of Bodega Bay. Seek a sturdy house or car for shelter & stay inside for at […]
