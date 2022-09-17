ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ

More rain is headed to C.O.

As our lows drop Monday night to the low to mid-40s, we will see a chance of rain showers, with light northwest winds all night. The slow-moving low-pressure center now off the central California coast will keep cooling temperatures and rain showers in our forecast through Thursday morning. Skies will begin to clear, but we won't get back to average temperatures until Friday.
