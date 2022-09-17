Read full article on original website
Downtown Bend gathering marks year since fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr.
A year after the fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a club in downtown Bend, a group gathered at a street corner memorial Monday evening to honor his memory and call for justice. The murder suspect is scheduled to go on trial Nov. 1.
More rain is headed to C.O.
As our lows drop Monday night to the low to mid-40s, we will see a chance of rain showers, with light northwest winds all night. The slow-moving low-pressure center now off the central California coast will keep cooling temperatures and rain showers in our forecast through Thursday morning. Skies will begin to clear, but we won't get back to average temperatures until Friday.
Rainy week ahead
Our satellite and radar imagery is showing a strong system coming up from California that's blowing west. It's carrying some precipitation that we can expect to see as we head into the week. Sunday was a cooler day, with temperatures in the 50s. Sunday night is a bit cooler as...
Snow! Showers and T-storms, plus cleaner air
Wow, did the rain come in Saturday or what! And not light showers, either. Plus enough colder air that tantalizing SNOW on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor! A taste of things to come?. The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of...
UPDATE: Missing NE Bend boy, 7, found safe, police say after public alert
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police sought the public’s help Monday in finding a missing 7-year-old boy who left his northeast Bend home earlier in the morning and said a short time later he'd been found safe. Further details were not immediately available. Earlier, police said Silas Brown...
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II airs live on KTVZ Monday morning; NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise to air on KFXO at 7 a.m.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NBC’s special live coverage of the state funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II will air on KTVZ, beginning at 2:30 a.m. Monday. NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise on KTVZ will be pre-empted for the coverage, scheduled to continue until 9 a.m. PT. However, it will air at its customary time, from 7-9 a.m. on KFXO, Fox Central Oregon.
