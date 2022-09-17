With less than two months until critical midterm elections, polls show that Democrats have gained unexpected momentum. Though Republicans maintain key advantages, the pressure is on for candidates in prominent swing districts — where a single election can determine which party takes control of the gavel in Washington. Last week, we spoke with Republican Congressional candidate Tom Kean about his campaign in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, which was flipped from red to blue in 2018 by Democratic Congressman Tom Malinowski. Rep. Malinowski has kept his seat over the last four years, and he joins the Rundown today to discuss why he believes the people in his district will vote to keep him as their Congressman. He also discusses his stance on parental and educational rights and why he supports the Inflation Reduction Act despite the bill receiving significant criticism.

