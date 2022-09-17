ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

GOP candidate who backed Trump’s election lies wins Senate primary in New Hampshire after chief opponent concedes

Don Bolduc, a retired US Army general and a proponent of the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, has won New Hampshire’s Republican primary election.His chief opponent, state Senate president Chuck Morse, who was endorsed by Governor Chris Sununu and backed by more than $4.5m from Republican campaigns, has conceded to Mr Bolduc, and the Associated Press announced Mr Bolduc’s victory on 14 September.Mr Bolduc will face incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in November’s general election.The far-right candidate has amplified baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud, among a field...
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

Trump-aligned Republican wins New Hampshire Senate primary

The last party primaries of 2022 are wrapping up as the season began six months ago: with a close, expensive GOP brawl over a key seat in the evenly split Senate. And Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has eagerly adopted Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen, came away with the nomination despite millions of dollars that flowed into the race late. The funds came from a GOP super PAC backing state Senate President Chuck Morse over Bolduc, who was seen as a weaker general election candidate against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. A major Democratic super PAC also jumped into the race to attack Morse.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Democrats Face Uphill Battle to Keep Control Of the Hill

With less than two months until critical midterm elections, polls show that Democrats have gained unexpected momentum. Though Republicans maintain key advantages, the pressure is on for candidates in prominent swing districts — where a single election can determine which party takes control of the gavel in Washington. Last week, we spoke with Republican Congressional candidate Tom Kean about his campaign in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, which was flipped from red to blue in 2018 by Democratic Congressman Tom Malinowski. Rep. Malinowski has kept his seat over the last four years, and he joins the Rundown today to discuss why he believes the people in his district will vote to keep him as their Congressman. He also discusses his stance on parental and educational rights and why he supports the Inflation Reduction Act despite the bill receiving significant criticism.
