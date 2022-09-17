Read full article on original website
Democrats Give Pelosi an Ultimatum: Turn on Manchin or Shut Down Government
House Democrats are souring on an agreement between Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership to roll back environmental protections.
insideedition.com
Senator Announces Switch From Republican to Democrat Citing Recent Party Actions as the Reason
A Colorado Republican senator wrote a letter informing voters he will be changing his party registration to Democrat. Kevin Priola announced Monday, via a letter posted on his personal Twitter, that he will be switching political parties from a Republican to a Democrat. This change comes after serving four terms...
Republican Who Praised Hitler Somehow Loses Congressional Primary
Carl Paladino lost his bid for a congressional seat representing New York’s 23rd district Tuesday after being bested by opponent Nick Langworthy — but only by a small margin. Langworthy narrowly edged out his competitor by roughly three percentage points with 95% of precincts reported as of midnight.
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
AOC cruises to renomination uncontested after other ‘Squad’ members faced primaries
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) easily won renomination to Congress on Tuesday in an uncontested Democratic primary after some other progressive lawmakers faced primary challengers in other districts.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Trump Rally in Pennsylvania Was a 'Major Gift' to Democrats: Ex-GOP Rep
Former congressman Charlie Dent said that most Republican candidates "don't want anything to do with Donald Trump" in the upcoming midterms.
25-year-old Karoline Leavitt becomes first Republican Gen Z congressional nominee after winning New Hampshire primary
Generation Z now has two candidates with a chance of heading to Congress. On Tuesday, 25-year-old Karoline Leavitt won the Republican nomination in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, CBS News projected, propelling her to face off against Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas in November. "We were outspent, but we were...
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are looking to counter recent Democratic wins by proposing an agenda for next year that harkens back to the Trump era
House GOP leaders are hoping the midterm agenda scheduled for release September 19 will be the vibe shift they need to cruise to victory in November.
11 Senate races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber after midterm elections
With just under nine weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, the top non-partisan political handicappers point to a toss-up between the Democrats and Republicans in the battle for the Senate majority. The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats control the majority...
GOP candidate who backed Trump’s election lies wins Senate primary in New Hampshire after chief opponent concedes
Don Bolduc, a retired US Army general and a proponent of the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, has won New Hampshire’s Republican primary election.His chief opponent, state Senate president Chuck Morse, who was endorsed by Governor Chris Sununu and backed by more than $4.5m from Republican campaigns, has conceded to Mr Bolduc, and the Associated Press announced Mr Bolduc’s victory on 14 September.Mr Bolduc will face incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in November’s general election.The far-right candidate has amplified baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud, among a field...
U.S. House Democrats in the dark about Schumer-Manchin permitting deal, Hoyer says
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats do not know the details of a deal between top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin to include changes on permitting for energy projects in a stopgap government funding bill, Democratic House Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday.
House tees up first vote on Jan. 6 reform legislation
House Democrats on Wednesday plan to vote vote on a bill led by two members of the Jan. 6 panel that would reform the Electoral Count Act, moving swiftly on legislation designed to prevent interference in elections. The vote comes just two days after the bill from panel vice Chair...
New Hampshire GOP Senate primary: Trump-style candidate's win expected to help keep seat blue
Don Bolduc, a Trump-styled candidate who has echoed the former president’s claims the 2020 election was stolen, has won Tuesday’s Senate Republican primary in New Hampshire. Bolduc defeated his more moderate opponent, New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse. He declared victory Wednesday morning, following Morse's concession. The...
Fox News
Democrats Face Uphill Battle to Keep Control Of the Hill
With less than two months until critical midterm elections, polls show that Democrats have gained unexpected momentum. Though Republicans maintain key advantages, the pressure is on for candidates in prominent swing districts — where a single election can determine which party takes control of the gavel in Washington. Last week, we spoke with Republican Congressional candidate Tom Kean about his campaign in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, which was flipped from red to blue in 2018 by Democratic Congressman Tom Malinowski. Rep. Malinowski has kept his seat over the last four years, and he joins the Rundown today to discuss why he believes the people in his district will vote to keep him as their Congressman. He also discusses his stance on parental and educational rights and why he supports the Inflation Reduction Act despite the bill receiving significant criticism.
