Hawaii State

KHON2

Man charged in alleged Big Island teen abduction

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) —  The state’s second ever MAILE AMBER Alert was issued Friday when Hawaii Island teen Mikella Debina went missing from Kona. Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old Debina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon. By Monday, the suspect was charged. During the time that Debina was missing, […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: A look at Hawaii's gas prices

Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Red Hill families who were sickened by last year’s fuel-tainted water are protesting Tuesday morning in Washington D.C. to demand a proper cleanup. Guy's Breaking News: World remembers local surfer, skater Kalani David. Updated: 4 hours...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Hacker leaks information on a new Grand Theft Auto game

Despite falling gas prices, Hawaii's average remains above $5 a gallon. SmartMoney Monday: Protecting yourself from credit card fraud. In this SmartMoney Monday, we're going to learn how you can protect yourself from credit card fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii shares some tips. Mahalo Tour 2022: Hawaii Volcanoes...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful earthquake has struck Mexico, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The 7.6-magnitude quake shook Mexico’s Pacific coast around 8:05 a.m. Hawaii time. Tsunami waves were observed closer to the epicenter, but PTWC said a destructive Pacific-wide...
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Talk Story Fast Kine: Reef-friendly Landscaping Program

Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. Talk Story Fast Kine: Aloha Island Mart & Punky Aloha. Talk Story Fast Kine: St. Francis Health Care System. In this Talk Story Fast Kine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Francis Health Care System Jerry Correa joins McKenna Maduli to share more about a very special event coming up.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii businessman, former Maui official plead guilty in bribery scandal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Choy, a Honolulu businessman pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection to a bribery scandal that also involved three former state lawmakers. He was charged by prosecutors on Thursday, Sept. 15. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news Stewart Olani Stant, […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Police seeking missing Big Island teen believed to be in danger

PUAKO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl last seen Friday afternoon in the Waikoloa area. 15-year-old Mikella Lani Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay on September 16, 2022 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
Amber Alert
hawaiinewsnow.com

Returning trades to bring more showers, humidity

Trade winds will kick up Sunday as a wetter trade wind pattern takes over but back to classic trades next week. Keeping an eye on the sky as afternoon clouds build in and more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022. Updated: Sep....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

The tragic incident happened late last month outside of Adventist Health Castle, killing a 91-year-old patient. Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. He was apprehended by Hawaii Island police officers on Saturday afternoon. Lawmakers eye special session to tackle...
HAWAII STATE
#Hawaiian#Hawaii Island#Game Of Chicken#Amber
KHON2

Tips for finding the new COVID booster in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new booster shots for COVID are out, and already thousands in Hawaii have rushed to get them. But if you’re having a hard time finding one, you’re not alone. KHON2 got answers about how to make it easier to continue protecting yourself from COVID. Bivalent boosters — vaccines formulated to protect […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hawai`i Island: Honoka`a Public House

We spent some time in Honoka`a looking for a place to do take-out. After some unsuccessful attempts at other spots, we decided to go to Honoka`a Public House, and we were pleasantly surprised with the food!. I don't normally eat beef, but the Signature Pastrami on Rye was just too...
HONOKAA, HI

