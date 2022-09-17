Can I watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 for free? Live streaming options for Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 2022 boxing fight

Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Defeats Gennadiy Golovkin!
By Ken Hissner: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully defended his titles defeating Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. In the co-main Event, WBC Super Fly champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his second defense defeating No. 13 ranked Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez. In the Main Event Saul “Canelo”...
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Canelo vs GGG 3 LIVE RESULTS: Stream, TV channel as Alvarez faces Golovkin in Las Vegas – latest updates
CANELO ALVAREZ takes on Gennady Golovkin tonight for the third time at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. The first bout ended in a draw, the second in an Alvarez win, and tonight, Golovkin will be looking to settle the score in style. JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH...
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko thinks Golovkin had “health” problem for Canelo fight
By Craig Daly: Vasyl Lomachenko suspects that Gennadiy Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez with a “health” problem with his right hand last Saturday night because he ONLY used his left hand throughout the 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To be sure, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1,...
Photos: Canelo Alvarez outpoints Gennadiy Golovkin in finale of trilogy
Canelo Alvarez defeated Gennadiy Golovkin by a unanimous decision in their third fight Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Here are images from the fight. All photos by Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports.
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
Boxing Scene
With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges
Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol could face Canelo at 168 for undisputed title says Eddie Hearn
By Craig Daly: Eddie Hearn says Dmitry Bivol could move down to 168 to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight championship. Hearn says Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) wants to fight Canelo for his four 168-lb titles after he defends his WBA light heavyweight title against his mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez “can’t age out David Benavidez,” says Paulie Malignaggi
By Sean Jones: Paulie Malignaggi says Canelo Alvarez did a good job of aging Gennadiy Golovkin out until he was an old 40 before fighting him, but he can’t do the same thing against David Benavidez. Malignaggi says Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) can’t age the 25-year-old Benavidez (26-0, 23...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin Rivalry Ends on a Quiet Note
LAS VEGAS - And that is that. An embrace inside the ring between rivals Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin ended 36 rounds of a tumultuous rivalry. September 17, 2022 marked the end of an interesting trilogy between the two rivals. Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez dominated and outboxed Gennadiy...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez injured, could be out until September 2023
By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez revealed that he fought Gennadiy Golovkin with an injured left wrist and that he could be out of action until September 2023. The injury didn’t prevent Canelo from defeating a very, very old-looking Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KO)s by a 12 round unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.
Boxing Scene
Video: Canelo Alvarez Discusses Win Over Golovkin, The Future
Video by Ryan Burton - Canelo Alvarez Interview - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas - In their anticipated trilogy fight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) was too young and too good, as he dominated Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of the fight for a twelve round unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight crown.
Boxing Scene
Canelo On Post-Fight Hugs With GGG: I Respect Him As A Fighter; As A Person, I Don't Know
LAS VEGAS – The post-fight embraces between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin were genuine signs of respect from foes who’ve spent 36 rounds trying to take each other’s heads off over the past five years. Golovkin even kissed Alvarez on the cheek as they hugged right after...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez Continues His Quest To Avoid David Benavidez!
By Vince D’Writer: On Saturday night September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defended his undisputed super middleweight crown against Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin. The third installment of the rivalry wasn’t as exciting as the previous two meetings, but nevertheless Alvarez was able to immediately take control of the pace of the fight, and in the end he earned a unanimous decision victory.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez isn’t making improvements says Abel Sanchez
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin’s former trainer Abel Sanchez says he sees no improvement in the game of Canelo Alvarez from this fight to his previous one against Dmitry Bivol. Sanchez feels that the 32-year-old Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has become very repetitive without any “variation.”. Sanchez didn’t...
Tyson Fury fight ‘a cash-out’ for Anthony Joshua, promoter Lou DiBella claims
Boxing promoter Lou DiBella has said a fight with Tyson Fury feels like a ‘cash-out’ option for Anthony Joshua.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in August when he suffered a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned him last year.As a result, an all-British heavyweight clash with Fury looked to be off the cards for good, until Fury offered “AJ” a shot at the WBC belt. A bout between the pair is being discussed, with a potential December date in the works.“Joshua didn’t fight poorly against Usyk,” DiBella told...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez wants Canelo Alvarez to fight Demetrius Andrade next
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez says he wants Canelo Alvarez to face former two-division world champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade next following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last weekend. We saw what happened to Andrade when he attempted to politely ask Canelo for a fight at his post-fight...
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Canelo: Bivol is The Target, Obviously He'll Want To Avenge That Defeat
Eddie Hearn, who works on a fight by fight basis with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says the Mexican star will be looking for a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
BoxingNews24.com
Abel Sanchez discusses Gennadiy Golovkin’s loss to Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin’s former trainer Abel Sanchez watched his loss to Canelo Alvarez last Saturday night, and he feels that he had the wrong game plan to beat the Mexican star. Sanchez said that for Golovkin or anyone to beat Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs), you’ve got to...
