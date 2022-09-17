Can I watch Canelo vs. GGG 3 for free? Live streaming options for Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 2022 boxing fight

Boxing promoter Lou DiBella has said a fight with Tyson Fury feels like a ‘cash-out’ option for Anthony Joshua.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in August when he suffered a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned him last year.As a result, an all-British heavyweight clash with Fury looked to be off the cards for good, until Fury offered “AJ” a shot at the WBC belt. A bout between the pair is being discussed, with a potential December date in the works.“Joshua didn’t fight poorly against Usyk,” DiBella told...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO