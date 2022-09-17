NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: File ZC0012-22 - Zone Change- Hammond. The applicants are requesting a zone change from Rural-5 to Rural Service Center on 11.8 acres. The property is zoned Rural-5. The project is located off Dufort Road & Vay Road in Section 1, Township 55 North, Range 4 West, Boise-Meridian. If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/departments/Planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. ** Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present an appeal to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Bonner County Zoning Commission. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-262) Legal#4558 AD#561198 September 20, 2022.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO