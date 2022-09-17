Read full article on original website
Hayden City Council approves zone map amendment
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council on Tuesday approved with a 3-1 vote a citywide zone map of existing residential multi-family properties, as recommended by the Hayden Planning and Zoning Commission, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Councilwoman Sandra White cast the dissenting vote.
Last public meeting on the Comp Plan update
SANDPOINT — The Planning Commission is meeting today to discuss the final proposed changes to goals, objectives, and policies of the current comprehensive plan. The meeting should be the culmination of a formal editing process that has lasted since July. At the end of August, the Planning Commission had commissioner Dave Frankenbach prepare the document for their Sept. 6 hearing, which has been edited and re-edited several times since the process began in July and was in need of a touch up for readability’s sake.
Despite closures, local business owners eager about new Loon Lake roundabout
LOON LAKE, Wash. — Work is underway for major traffic improvements in the Look Lake area. There’s been quite a few bad car crashes at the 292 and 395 intersections over the years, and the community has been advocating for this for some time. It’s been dangerous for cars to turn off the 292 onto the 395 when cars and...
‘Same feeling when they walk through the neighborhood’: Cannon Hill neighbors to vote on historic district
SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a one-time opportunity for Spokane’s first suburb to become the next historic district. A group of Cannon Hill neighbors says they want to preserve the beautiful architecture. Ballots were recently mailed out to decide on the historic title becoming a reality for over...
Bonner County History - Sept. 20, 2022
Results of the performance classes at the Bonner County Fair Horse Show were released this week. The Champion Halter Mare trophy went to Warlissa, owned by K.R. and Rosalyn McCandless, as well as the outstanding individual award for the entire show. Reserve Halter Mare went to Tselane, owned by Ardonna Arabians. Champion Halter Gelding was Magnus Moon, owned by Linda Woolsey. The Reserve Halter Gelding award went to Rishma, owned by Ardonna Arabians. Billy Rebel, owned by Jim and Shirley Burgess, won the Champion Halter Stallion trophy. Randy and Gail Curless’ Little Beaver Duster won the Reserve Champion Halter Stallion award.
Legals for September, 20 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: File ZC0012-22 - Zone Change- Hammond. The applicants are requesting a zone change from Rural-5 to Rural Service Center on 11.8 acres. The property is zoned Rural-5. The project is located off Dufort Road & Vay Road in Section 1, Township 55 North, Range 4 West, Boise-Meridian. If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/departments/Planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. ** Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present an appeal to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Bonner County Zoning Commission. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-262) Legal#4558 AD#561198 September 20, 2022.
Time to unite: Cd’A mobile home residents hope to buy their park
COEUR d’ALENE — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Weather helps crews control fires
BONNERS FERRY — With the weather grounding mapping flights, it's hard to say how much — or if — the Kootenai River Complex has grown, Forest Service officials said. However, the low intensity fire is "mostly smoldering and creeping with minimal growth," officials said in a Monday press release. The inversion layer that kept flights grounded also contributed to the prominence of smoke seen in the region.
'It's a pretty big change' | Sprague Avenue to drop from 5 lanes to 3, drivers encouraged to give feedback
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers who frequently drive on Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley need to be prepared to have less room starting Monday. The city of Spokane Valley will be doing a study on Sprague Avenue as part of the Sprague Avenue Pilot Project. Sprague Avenue will be reduced from a five-lane street down to three lanes for six weeks.
Chamber honors Ting as top business
Since Ting came to Sandpoint in 2018, the internet company has not only been providing “super crazy fast fiber internet” to the greater Sandpoint area but also has become a very giving part of the community. That dedication to the community has earned Ting honors as the Greater...
Bonner County News of Record - Sept. 5, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a property damage accident on U.S. 95 near Cocolalla Loop at 7:26 a.m. Deputies responded to the Sagle area for a...
Idaho gas prices drop
Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another 6 cents as the summer draws to a close, AAA said Monday. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”
LPOSD seeks public input
Lake Pend Oreille School District has begun hosting community input forums this week. Area residents are invited to join district officials at Clark Fork Jr/Sr High School today, Sept. 20, from 5;30-7 p.m. or Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Sagle Elementary School from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees will hear...
Camp Hope costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands, city files nuisance order
SPOKANE, Wash. — Camp Hope, the largest homeless camp in the state of Washington, is taking a financial toll on the city of Spokane. After nine months of the encampment being up, it’s cost taxpayers over $400,000 so far. The $400,000 has been spent in a variety of...
Kootenai County Fire quickly puts out two-story house fire in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County Fire & Rescue quickly extinguished a two-story house fire in Post Falls Monday evening. Fire and EMS crews arrived on scene a little before 7 p.m. and saw fire and smoke from the roof of a two-story family home. The fire was isolated...
Rollover collision partially blocking US-2 near the I-90 exchange
SPOKANE, Wash. – The westbound lanes of US-2 near the exchange with I-90 are partially blocked due to a overturned car on the median. Eastbound lanes are also partially blocked by responding crews. Police, a fire truck and at least one ambulance are all on scene. This is a...
A safer way to 'Fill the Boot'
COEUR d'ALENE — In the good old days of "Fill the Boot," firefighters stood in streets, sometimes right smack under stoplights in the road, as traffic buzzed by. But Friday morning, Coeur d'Alene firefighters were off the pavement as they held boots to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
Collision cleared in Spokane Valley near Trent Avenue at McDonald Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— A collision in Spokane Valley has been cleared. A collision happened on Trent Avenue at McDonald Road. blocking both directions of the street. Troopers from WSP were at the scene. It is fully open now.
