Dottie H.
3d ago
I have always been against more building and development, but we really do need this connector road. Please make it scenic and beautiful.
5
Joanna Araiza
3d ago
I agree. I have to be in the Prescott Lakes area quite often for work from PV so that would, selfishly, save so much time and gas. And if it's true about no more development on the glassford hill area, then that's even better.
2
Comments / 4