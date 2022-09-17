Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Ivory Pampas Grass. Dwarf Pampas Grass blends into a desert or Mediterranean landscape well. The ivory-colored plumes reach well above the foliage and offer an architectural look around patios and ponds. Well suited as a visual barrier or hedge in the far reaches of the garden. Plant with other bold forms like Agave and Yucca or keep it the standout plant amongst evergreen shrubs and perennials.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO