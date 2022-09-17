ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlow, OK

Perkins-Tryon runs past Marlow in 34-21 statement win

By Glen Brockenbush
 3 days ago

MARLOW - It was a night of “first time since” at Outlaw Stadium on Friday night, and none of the historic records were especially kind to Marlow.

In a battle of ranked 3A teams, Perkins-Tryon traveled two hours and handed the defending 2A state champions their first regular-season loss since 2019, as the No. 8 (Associated Press statewide poll) Demons defeated the No. 5 Outlaws, 34-21.

There was a sense this night was going to be different for Marlow from the get-go.

After former Marlow kicking standout Jace Gilbert rarely had a kickoff fielded against him, Marlow’s opening kickoff was returned 80 yards by P-T’s Braiton Applegate for a touchdown.

The Outlaws rolled the dice on their first offensive possession, going for it on fourth-and-1 near midfield. But the Demons' defense stiffened, giving the offense the ball back.

The Demons' offense got down to the Marlow red zone, where Braxton Lightfoot, who hadn’t carried the ball through the first two games, took the snap out of the Wildcat and rumbled in for the score, making it 14-0 and stunning the partisan Marlow crowd.

Marlow’s offense struggled early, not even getting a first down until several minutes into the second quarter. But eventually, the Outlaws got on the board when Avrey Payne took a pass from Cade Gilbert and cut upfield for a 27-yard score.

But for the second time in the first half, Lightfoot took a direct snap and ran into the end zone, putting the Demons up, 20-7.

Failing to stop the run would be a theme for Marlow for most of the night. The Demons rushed for 347 yards on Marlow’s defense, which had been so stout the past two seasons before losing nearly every starter to graduation.

Tre Stevenson was the leader of said rushing attack, running for 163 yards on 28 carries. Additionally, he was a menace on the defensive line, racking up a pair of sacks in the first half.

But it was on offense where Stevenson was perhaps most effective, though he deferred the accolades to the group the Demon coaching staff calls “the Secret Service," as they protect the most important individuals in black and silver.

“Our o-line, they couldn’t stop our o-line, they dominated the whole game,” Stevenson said. “As a team, we did great.”

Marlow gained some momentum at the end of the first half, stopping the Demons on the goal line on the final play of the second quarter, and carried that into the second half.

Gilbert ran 54 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit. Then, a tipped pass down the sidelines was hauled in by Payne, who strolled in for the score, giving Marlow its first lead of the night, 21-20.

But Lightfoot’s third touchdown of the game was followed later by a Beck Smith touchdown run to make it 34-21.

“Marlow is a great program, we have a lot of respect for their staff, as well as their players,” Perkins-Tryon coach Dawayne Hudson said. “We had some big highs (Friday), starting with the kickoff return, which kind of set the tone early.

"But the wave shifted, the mojo, in the second half. But offensively, I was extremely pleased with how we ran the ball.”

While rankings and non-district wins are nice, district play determines the playoff field, and as Hudson told his players, the “second season” begins soon. And the Demons delivered a message to the rest of Class 3A on Friday.

“We comin’,” Stevenson said. “We comin’ with that heat, and they better be ready. We’re gonna shock the state.”

