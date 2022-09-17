Read full article on original website
Biden decides against national security tariffs on rare earth magnets from China, Japan, EU
Instead of tariffs, Commerce suggests investments in key segments of the U.S. magnet supply chain.
Iran's president says he's serious about reviving nuke deal
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran’s president said Wednesday his country was serious about reviving a deal to put curbs on its nuclear program but questioned whether it could trust America’s commitment to any eventual accord. In 2018, former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a deal brokered by the Obama administration. That has led Tehran to abandon over time every limitation the accord imposed on its nuclear enrichment. Ebrahim Raisi addressed the U.N. General Assembly as talks to revive the nuclear deal approached a take-it-or-leave-it moment. “Our wish is only one thing: observance of commitments,” Raisi said, noting it was the U.S. that pulled out of the accord.
Biden returns to UN as world grapples with Putin's latest provocations in Ukraine war
President Joe Biden returns to the green-marbled United Nations stage Wednesday hours after Russia's president announced in a provocative speech an escalation in his war effort in Ukraine, setting up a rhetorical showdown between the two leaders on the international stage.
