UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran’s president said Wednesday his country was serious about reviving a deal to put curbs on its nuclear program but questioned whether it could trust America’s commitment to any eventual accord. In 2018, former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a deal brokered by the Obama administration. That has led Tehran to abandon over time every limitation the accord imposed on its nuclear enrichment. Ebrahim Raisi addressed the U.N. General Assembly as talks to revive the nuclear deal approached a take-it-or-leave-it moment. “Our wish is only one thing: observance of commitments,” Raisi said, noting it was the U.S. that pulled out of the accord.

POTUS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO