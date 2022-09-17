WATCH: Folsom coach Paul Doherty — 'That's why they come to Folsom,' — after 23-15 win over Pittsburg

Paul Dougherty said Pittsburg officials treated he, the coaching staff and the their Folsom football like kings before Friday's big Northern California tilt.

The Bulldogs weren't exactly abiding guests, intercepting four passes, blocking and punt and a kick during a 23-15 victory.

Afterward Dougherty talked about is team's special-teams play, the special treatment his program was afforded and the ability to ride the wave of momentum in a big-game atmosphere.