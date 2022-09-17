Read full article on original website
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering with IV Bags Remains in CustodyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
985thesportshub.com
Fart Court: Jimmy Johnson – GUILTY or NOT GUILTY??
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
"Lights Out Texas" begins tonight to help protect migrating birds
Reunion Tower and other buildings in the downtown Dallas area will be dimming their lights to 50% power starting tonight through October 10th in an effort to help protect birds migrating south through North Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16
Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
1845 Taste Texas owners bring state flavors to Flower Mound
The Texas Experience brings together a number of Texas food items. At 1845 Taste Texas, Flower Mound residents can experience Dallas’ elegance and Fort Worth’s country vibe without leaving the neighborhood. “We want to look like Dallas. Dallas is nice design, clean looks. Our food is more Southern;...
'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guillermo Rodriguez makes road trip stop at Fair Park
DALLAS — "Jimmy Kimmel Live" star Guillermo Rodriguez stopped by for a taste of Texas at Fair Park on Tuesday. Guillermo is traveling across the country on a road trip ahead of the show returning to Brooklyn on Sept. 26 for a week of shows. Guillermo stopped in Philadelphia...
Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
KWTX
Dallas named top ‘most unfaithful city’ in new study
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a new recent study, three Texas cities have been found to be the top 3 “Most Unfaithful Cities” by My Dating Advisor. In order of the list, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were found to be in the top 3 positions. St. Louis,...
marioncoherald.com
Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging
It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
Industry-changing soda concept to open second Texas location in McKinney this Friday
MCKINNEY, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – Texas’ pop culture just got even better because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will open its second location in the Lone Star State on Friday, Sept. 23, in McKinney!. Located at 5225 W. University Drive, the...
LIST: North Texas schools who received 2022 National Blue Ribbon School awards
Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, with 31 Texas schools earning that honor, seven of those being from North Texas.
airlinegeeks.com
JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies
Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New UT Southwestern Clinic to Assist Underserved Community
UT Southwestern has opened a new academic medical center serving the southern Dallas County region. Once the Sears building along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Redbird offers services including primary care, mammography and advanced imaging, heart and cancer care, infusion therapy for the treatment of cancer, laboratory services and pharmacy services.
cravedfw
The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas
Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
Two arrested after BP asks migrant wearing Cowboys jersey how the team played
A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed last week.
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize
There's one more top prize left to be claimed in the Ultimate 7s game!
KHOU
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say
EVERMAN, Texas — Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two teenagers were arrested Friday after receiving information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School homecoming game.
rejournals.com
$61 million construction loan secured for suburban Dallas seniors housing development
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $61 million in construction financing for the development of The Preserve at Spring Creek, a 230-unit assisted living, memory care and independent living community in Garland, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. JLL worked on behalf of the joint venture sponsor, JAMP...
fox4news.com
After announcing closure, Flower Mound pumpkin patch to open for 2022 season
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - After initially announcing it wouldn't be able to open this year, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch now says it will be ready to open for the 2022 season and get people ready for Halloween and fall. Earlier this week, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch said they...
