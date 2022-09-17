Read full article on original website
Rapper Lil Scrappy shares update on Instagram after rumors circulate that star died
RAPPER Lil Scrappy has shared an update on Instagram after bizarre rumors of his death circulated on the internet. The father-of-four posted heartwarming videos of himself playing with his children on Saturday, silencing fans who wondered if the rapper was dead or alive. Lil Scrappy appears to be at an...
Travis Scott Previews Unreleased ‘Utopia’ Collaborations With Kid Cudi, Future, Pharrell and Lil Uzi
On Saturday night, Travis Scott headed to Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas for the first performance of his Road to Utopia residency. The seven-night residency, which is only one part of a “multi-year partnership” between Scott and Zouk, will see the rapper perform six shows non-consecutively between September 17 and October 15.
Kid Cudi's 'ENTERGALACTIC' Album Leaks With Fart Sounds, Fans Point Fingers at Mike Dean
Kid Cudi‘s ENTERGALACTIC album supposedly leaked over the weekend and some fans are pointing their fingers at Mike Dean, who recently had a public fallout with Cudi after he was cut from the Moon Man’s Landing festival. According to reports, the leaks began to appear on Saturday and...
The Game Speaks on Dissing Eminem in “The Black Slim Shady"
The Game has opened up about his recent decision to diss Eminem on “The Black Slim Shady,” which appeared in his latest album DRILLMATIC – Mind vs. Heart. Speaking on the Rap Radar podcast, the Compton-born rapper confirmed that the first reason for his diss was “because nobody really does,” and that he only did it as a light challenge between artists in hip-hop. “Number two, I pissed off a lot of people with that song, you know Em got a lot of stans. But as far as it being personal, it’s not personal,” he clarified. He further stated that he actually listened to Eminem and has absolutely no beef with him, going as far as praising his work, “I remember the first time that ‘My Name Is’ came out. I was like, whoa’d by it. I felt the same feeling when I heard that, that I felt when I heard ‘Juicy’ from B.I.G. the first time.” He added, “I always f*cked with Em.”
Lil Keke Says Drake Paid Him to Clear His Lyrics From “November 18th”
During an interview with Willie D and Scarface on the Geto Boys Reloaded podcast, Lil Keke revealed that Drake paid him to interpolate his lyrics on “November 18th.”. “People used to be like, 'Man, did you—,' I didn't miss out on nothin' that God had for me," said Keke. "I didn't miss out on no money, Drake came back and paid me for a sample 25 years later and he didn't even sample nothin'. He just paid me for something that he said. He said, 'I'm draped up and dripped out.' Just for him saying, 'I'm draped up and dripped out,' he cut me a check and gave me a royalty, just for sayin' it."
PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang blamed for his shooting death by cruel trolls but she’s defended by Cardi B
The girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock has been defended by stars such as Cardi B after trolls blamed her for his shooting death. Rakim Hasheem Allen, 30, died in hospital after being shot during a restaurant robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. His death came months after the rapper...
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg
Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'
T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
Kanye West Files New Trademarks for Donda Sports Accessories, Sportswear, Apparel
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has filed new trademarks for Donda Sports merchandise, Dove Sports and Donda Doves. According to paperwork obtained by TMZ, Ye and Mascotte Holdings is looking to trademark accessories, sportswear and apparel for Donda Sports, with items like bags, fanny packs, luggage, wallets, umbrellas, blankets, T-shirts, jackets, hats, shoes and more listed. He’s also planning to use the Dove Sports name for his athletic services that will offer training sessions, competitions, tournaments, camps, seminars, field trips and education resources such as classes, workshops and seminars, while Donda Doves will be utilized for selling sports equipment and accessories ranging from baseball bats to basketballs, hockey pucks, posters, mugs, sporting goods and online retail stores.
Jhené Aiko’s 2017 Sophomore Album 'Trip' Goes Platinum
Almost five years after its debut, Jhené Aiko’s Trip has been certified platinum by the RIAA, surpassing one million sales in the United States. Aiko dropped the project, her sophomore album, on September 22, 2017, succeeding her 2014 debut LP Souled Out and her collaborative effort with Big Sean Twenty88. Released via ARTium and Def Jam, the 22-track Trip features guest appearances from Sean, Rae Sremmurd, Kurupt, Brandy, Aiko’s own father and daughter and more.
Rapper-Producer NAV Goes Above and Beyond Hip-Hop Beat Making
NAV, the rapper, has officially come to the forefront. The Ontario-born artist has spent nearly a decade making beats for hip-hop’s heavy hitters, landing his first major production credit on Drake’s “Back to Back” in 2015. The ensuing years saw NAV sign to XO Records and...
August Alsina Confirms Tory Lanez Altercation, Tory Responds
Earlier today, rumors sparked that singers August Alsina and Tory Lanez had gotten into a brawl. Media outlet Gossip of the City broke the news on Twitter, and since then, users have been trying to figure out the truth. While Tory neither confirmed nor denied the accusations, August had no problem telling his side of the story.
Hit-Boy and Benny The Butcher Tease New Collaboration
Hit-Boy and Benny The Butcher may be cooking up something new to follow up 2020’s Burden of Proof. The pair were recently spotted in the studio together, with a video showing the pair listening to an instrumental and the BSF founder rapping over the beat. Hit-Boy also shared a series of photos on Instagram that included one of him and Benny in the studio, writing “22’ not over” in the caption and the rapper commenting three gold trophy emojis — possibly hinting that they may be releasing the collab before the year ends.
NOKI SS23 Wasn't a Fashion Show, It Was a Celebration of Rave Culture, Queerness and Art
Established in 1996, Dr. Noki is a tried and true member of the sustainability movement — arguably being a founder of the word before it even really became a thing. Founding his namesake label under the legacy of London’s ’90s DIY rave scene, the revolutionary designer has always walked on a fearless path, carrying forward a message of rebellion.
Sony Pictures Announces New 'Karate Kid' Movie
Sony Pictures has announced a new film in the Karate Kid franchise. According to reports, the movie is billed as the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the silver screen and is scheduled to premiere on June 7, 2024. The upcoming film will mark the first movie in the franchise since the Jaden Smith-starring reboot in 2010 but will not have any connection to Netflix‘s Cobra Kai series, as confirmed by show co-creator Jon Hurwitz. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast,” he tweeted. “Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”
Official Images of the JJJJound x PUMA Suede
As JJJJound continues to blossom with its sneaker designs in collaboration with various footwear brands, yet another entity joins the fray. Teased last month,. has tapped into JJJJound’s creative vision with two PUMA Suede colorways set to release. Announced as an exclusive to China, the duo has now officially revealed both looks and opened JJJJound’s first pop-up event in China with its creative lab at LABELHOOD BOX.
"The Shining" Twins Shared Pics Of Them Saying Goodbye To The Queen, And Here's What They Look Like Now
The Shining twins saying goodbye to the Queen definitely wasn't on my 2022 bingo card.
Kanye West ends Yeezy partnership with Gap
After two years, Kanye West is prematurely planning to cut ties between his Yeezy brand and Gap. The Grammy-winning artists' attorneys notified Gap Thursday that YEEZY LLC would be ending its partnership in a letter that accused the fashion retailer of not abiding by an initial agreement to release Yeezy apparel and open planned stores dedicated to the brand, according to The Wall Street Journal.
