Atletico Madrid fans chant 'Vinicius is a monkey' and one is shockingly seen holding a racist doll wearing a Real Madrid kit ahead of derby... days after the Brazilian winger was told to 'stop acting like a monkey' by a Spanish agent
Atletico Madrid supporters chanted racist abuse about Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr as they entered the club's Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Sunday night ahead of the city derby. 'Vinicius is a monkey' chanted a sizeable group of Atletico supporters as they waited to enter the stadium. Meanwhile, a photograph circulating...
Lionel Messi bypasses Cristiano Ronaldo in number of non-penalty goals scored after providing Paris Saint-Germain's winner against Lyon in Ligue 1 clash
Lionel Messi has bypassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the rankings for the total number of goals scored without a penalty despite having played 150 fewer games. The 35-year-old superstar scored for Paris Saint-Germain during their 1-0 victory over Lyon on Sunday evening. As a result, Messi has now scored 672 non-penalty...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo pulls in more than £3m per Instagram post blowing fierce rival Lionel Messi out the water
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the most influential footballer in the world and his social media posts are worth more than £3million. The Portuguese, 37, is the most followed person on Instagram with 480m devotees. That number has risen by a staggering 48 per cent in the last year alone and...
Real Madrid Castilla starlet Iker Bravo celebrates with Vinicius Junior tribute
Despite the upcoming Madrid derby on Sunday evening, the main talking point at Real Madrid has been Vinicius Junior. His dancing celebration has been whipped up into a media storm, with some comments straying into a racist dimension. The Brazilian winger then released a statement against the comments and racist treatment as a whole, signalling that he would continue to dance.
Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Los Blancos win derby; match stained by racist chants aimed at Vinicius Jr.
The Madrid derby wasn't short on drama as the Wanda Metropolitano saw Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid on Sunday, 2-1. But it was another sad day for the sport with racist chants being heard clearly outside the stadium before the match. After Real scored two goals in the first half...
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Photos: Top World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Models
The 2022 Men's World Cup from Qatar continues to inch closer and closer. In roughly two months, the world's best soccer countries will be playing for the biggest trophy in the sport. Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured some prominent World Cup-themed photos. The United States men's national...
Vinicius Jr: Atletico Madrid condemn 'unacceptable' chants towards Real Madrid forward
Atletico Madrid have condemned "unacceptable" chants by a "minority" of fans towards Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior outside their stadium before Sunday's La Liga derby. Some fans sang racist songs when entering Wanda Metropolitano before Real's 2-1 win. Atletico say they will co-operate in an investigation by the authorities. "These chants...
Vinicius Jr. ignores racist chants, keeps dancing in Madrid derby as Real Madrid stay perfect in LaLiga
MADRID -- If you hadn't known that Sunday's match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid was "El Derbi Madrileño," you still might've guessed something was up. - Report: Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid | LaLiga table | Upcoming fixtures. A tense, chippy affair ended in a 2-1 win for Real Madrid,...
'I Was Impressed With Kostas Tsimikas' - Former Player Praises Liverpool Left-Back After Ajax Performance
Fabio Aurelio believes the Greek international is improving all the time as a result of competition with Andy Robertson.
Lewandowski reveals his advice to Milik about Juventus
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed what he told Arkadiusz Milik about Juventus. Milik moved to Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in the last transfer window, and he has become a key member of the Bianconeri squad so far. The striker has been scoring important goals for the club...
Dani Carvajal pleased with comfortable performance against Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid made it nine wins out of nine to start the season with their victory over Atletico Madrid last night. It leaves them top of La Liga with a 100% record going into the international break. The manner of their victories has been especially ominous for their rivals. Often...
Robert Lewandowski Thinks Barcelona Move Enhanced His Chances Of Ballon d'Or Glory
Lewandowski believes that he is much more likely to win the Ballon d'Or as a Barcelona player than he was while at Bayern Munich.
Antoine Griezmann plays more than half hour of Madrid derby as fans all say same thing
ANTOINE GRIEZMANN started his first game of the season for Atletico Madrid and lasted more than 29 minutes. The forward, 31, has become something of a hour half hero for Diego Simeone's side this season. Prior to the derby Griezmann had not played longer than 29 minutes in any Atletico...
Barcelona plot sensational transfer for Marco Asensio with Real Madrid star having one year left on Bernabeu contract
BARCELONA are reportedly hoping to snatch Marco Asensio from bitter rivals Real Madrid with the Spain star's contract expiring next summer. The Catalan giants are looking to continue their rebuild under manager Xavi following a summer spending spree. Barca snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and...
'I decided to fight for my chance here': Memphis Depay insists he 'enjoys' being at Barcelona after rejecting interest from Chelsea in the summer... but admits he is 'longing' to play more at the Nou Camp
Memphis Depay insists that he enjoys being at Barcelona but admits that he is keen for more playing opportunities at the Nou Camp. The Dutch forward was Barca's joint-top scorer last season with 13 goals, but it appeared that the path had been cleared for him to leave in the summer after Robert Lewandowski signed and took his no 9 shirt.
Cristiano Ronaldo named most 'powerful' soccer player on Instagram
According to analysts Nielsen Gracenote, Ronaldo averages more than $3.5 million in media value per post.
Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally
Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.Vinicius Jr nearly doubled their advantage from a drive down the left but watched his effort ping off the near post – but Valverde was there to pounce on the rebound and send the defending La Liga champions into the second half up by two.Atletico could not take...
La Liga acts on racist abuse of Vinícius amid call for Atlético fans to be banned
La Liga will deliver a report to the Spanish FA and the state’s anti-violence commission, denouncing the racist abuse directed at Vinícius Júnior by Atlético Madrid fans
Bismack Biyombo Deletes Controversial Tweet In Which He Stated That The EuroBasket Final Is Between Spain And Africa
The 41st edition of the EuroBasket certainly hasn't disappointed us, as we have been treated to some thrilling action over the last two weeks or so. NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic put in some sensational performances, but none of them will be playing in the grand finale.
