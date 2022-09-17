ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid fans chant 'Vinicius is a monkey' and one is shockingly seen holding a racist doll wearing a Real Madrid kit ahead of derby... days after the Brazilian winger was told to 'stop acting like a monkey' by a Spanish agent

Atletico Madrid supporters chanted racist abuse about Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr as they entered the club's Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Sunday night ahead of the city derby. 'Vinicius is a monkey' chanted a sizeable group of Atletico supporters as they waited to enter the stadium. Meanwhile, a photograph circulating...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi bypasses Cristiano Ronaldo in number of non-penalty goals scored after providing Paris Saint-Germain's winner against Lyon in Ligue 1 clash

Lionel Messi has bypassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the rankings for the total number of goals scored without a penalty despite having played 150 fewer games. The 35-year-old superstar scored for Paris Saint-Germain during their 1-0 victory over Lyon on Sunday evening. As a result, Messi has now scored 672 non-penalty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid Castilla starlet Iker Bravo celebrates with Vinicius Junior tribute

Despite the upcoming Madrid derby on Sunday evening, the main talking point at Real Madrid has been Vinicius Junior. His dancing celebration has been whipped up into a media storm, with some comments straying into a racist dimension. The Brazilian winger then released a statement against the comments and racist treatment as a whole, signalling that he would continue to dance.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronaldinho
Person
Pele
Person
Matheus Cunha
Person
Neymar
Person
Radamel Falcao
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
The Spun

Photos: Top World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Models

The 2022 Men's World Cup from Qatar continues to inch closer and closer. In roughly two months, the world's best soccer countries will be playing for the biggest trophy in the sport. Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured some prominent World Cup-themed photos. The United States men's national...
SOCCER
BBC

Vinicius Jr: Atletico Madrid condemn 'unacceptable' chants towards Real Madrid forward

Atletico Madrid have condemned "unacceptable" chants by a "minority" of fans towards Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior outside their stadium before Sunday's La Liga derby. Some fans sang racist songs when entering Wanda Metropolitano before Real's 2-1 win. Atletico say they will co-operate in an investigation by the authorities. "These chants...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Atletico Madrid#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Brazilian#Spanish#Bravo#European#Latin#Black Americans
Yardbarker

Lewandowski reveals his advice to Milik about Juventus

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed what he told Arkadiusz Milik about Juventus. Milik moved to Juve on loan from Olympique Marseille in the last transfer window, and he has become a key member of the Bianconeri squad so far. The striker has been scoring important goals for the club...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Dani Carvajal pleased with comfortable performance against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid made it nine wins out of nine to start the season with their victory over Atletico Madrid last night. It leaves them top of La Liga with a 100% record going into the international break. The manner of their victories has been especially ominous for their rivals. Often...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Daily Mail

'I decided to fight for my chance here': Memphis Depay insists he 'enjoys' being at Barcelona after rejecting interest from Chelsea in the summer... but admits he is 'longing' to play more at the Nou Camp

Memphis Depay insists that he enjoys being at Barcelona but admits that he is keen for more playing opportunities at the Nou Camp. The Dutch forward was Barca's joint-top scorer last season with 13 goals, but it appeared that the path had been cleared for him to leave in the summer after Robert Lewandowski signed and took his no 9 shirt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally

Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.Vinicius Jr nearly doubled their advantage from a drive down the left but watched his effort ping off the near post – but Valverde was there to pounce on the rebound and send the defending La Liga champions into the second half up by two.Atletico could not take...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy