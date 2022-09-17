ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
BBC

Ash Phillips: Blackburn Rovers defender signs first professional contract

Blackburn Rovers defender Ash Phillips has signed his first professional contract, keeping him with the Championship club until June 2025. The 17-year-old made his first-team debut for Rovers against Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup this season. He has since made a total of six senior appearances, most recently featuring in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Queen's funeral: Thousands watch on Manchester big screens

Thousands have gathered to watch the Queen's funeral on big screens in Manchester city centre despite early rain showers. Three screens were put up at Exchange Square, Cathedral Gardens and inside Manchester Cathedral. Manchester City Council said there was room for 10,000 people at the public viewing areas. The wet...
U.K.
BBC

George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
U.K.
BBC

Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession

A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
U.K.
BBC

Nic Schonert: Sale Sharks prop banned for three games after high tackle

Sale Sharks prop forward Nic Schonert has been banned for three games at a disciplinary hearing for a high tackle in Saturday's Premiership win at Bath. The 31-year-old received a red card for a direct, "dangerous" contact to the head of Bath lock Dave Attwood in the ninth minute of the game at the Rec.
RUGBY
BBC

Football transfers: Freund, Araujo, Saliba, De Zerbi, Frank, Hudson-Odoi, Gakpo

Chelsea are set to appoint Christoph Freund as their new sporting director after agreeing terms with Red Bull Salzburg (Fabrizio Romano) Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers faces an uncertain time during the international break, with the Foxes considering whether to reluctantly change their manager. (Telegraph - subscription required) Thomas Frank...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Tottenham have Hotspur in their name?

In 1882 Hotspur Football Club was formed, as players from Hotspur Cricket Club needed a sport to play in the winter months. The team was formed by schoolboys who supposedly met on Tottenham High Road under a gas lamp, right outside where the current stadium is. A few names were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Callum Riley death: Family said teenager was 'loved so deeply'

The family of a 17-year-old boy killed in Rochdale said he had a "good heart" and was "loved so deeply". Callum Riley was found with serious injuries in Atholl Drive, Heywood, on Saturday morning and died later. Three people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder. Paying tribute, his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: 'She's been a constant in all our lives'

People have gathered across the country to watch the funeral of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. BBC News spoke to those attending screenings of the service in Nottinghamshire. Julian Brandy, 31, Michelle Breslin, 58, and Lulu Brandy, 39, all from Arnold, came out together to watch the service at...
U.K.
BBC

Queen's funeral: Tyneside women say service will stay with them for life

Two women who were invited to attend the Queen's funeral have both said being there was a "privilege". Charity founder Lynn McManus from North Shields was recognised in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours while Lucy Winskell was invited in her role as Tyne & Wear's Lord-Lieutenant. They were among about...
U.K.
BBC

Queen's ‘unstinting service' praised in Windsor

Tributes have been paid to the Queen's "unstinting service" at a ceremony held in St George's Chapel, Windsor, where she was later laid to rest. The ceremony, led by the Dean of Windsor, was attended by 800 people, including royalty and staff. But only family members remained as the Queen...
U.K.
BBC

Leicester disorder: Police injured tackling 'significant aggression'

Police faced "significant aggression" and some were injured as they dealt with disorder in Leicester, the force's chief constable has said. Sixteen officers and a police dog were injured on Saturday as they worked to stop groups of men from attacking each other, Rob Nixon said. The unrest came amid...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Ethan Nwaneri Becomes Premier League’s Youngest Player

Ethan Nwaneri, a midfielder for Arsenal F.C., became the Premier League’s youngest player on Sunday (September 18). According to ESPN, Nwaneri checked into the game for Fabio Viera in the 90th minute of play at the Brentford Community Stadium in the United Kingdom. The record for youngest-ever senior player...
PREMIER LEAGUE

