BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
Magpie attacks cause chaos for the best riders on the planet at Cycling World Championships as expert warns holding races during swooping season is a 'recipe for calamity'
The best cyclists on the planet have been terrorised by swooping magpies as they compete at the Cycling World Championships in Wollongong on the NSW south coast. More than 1000 competitors are down under as the prestigious event is held in Australia for the first time in more than a decade - but it seems nobody told them about the hazard the birds pose from August to October as they defend their chicks and nests.
ESPN
Norway's Soren Waerenskjold dominates men's under-23 time trial at world road cycling championships
WOLLONGONG, Australia -- Soren Waerenskjold has repeated Norway's gold-medal success at the world road cycling championships a day after Tobias Foss finished first in the elite men's time trial. Waerenskjold won the men's under-23 time trial on the second day of the championships with a dominant performance. He clocked 34...
BBC
Queen's corgis and pony wait at Windsor Castle as coffin approaches
The Queen's last two corgis have appeared during her coffin's procession to Windsor Castle, as if out waiting for their mistress's return. Muick and Sandy were pictured in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle as she approached St George's Chapel. The dogs - one on a red lead and one on...
BBC
Climber dies in fall from cliffs at Guillemot Ledge
A climber died when he fell from cliffs on Dorset's Jurassic Coast. The man, aged 69, from Milton Keynes, was climbing at Guillemot Ledge near Langton Matravers when he fell shortly after 16:45 BST on Saturday. A rescue team, which included coastguards, police and RNLI crews were sent to the...
BBC
Family tribute to Countess of Dysart killed in A9 crash
Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Highland community figure who has died in a crash on the A9. Philippa Grant, the Countess of Dysart, was driving an Audi A4 which collided with a coach at Slochd, near Aviemore, on Friday. She died at the scene. Ms Grant, 73, and...
FOX Sports
Norway takes gold-medal lead at world road cycling titles
WOLLONGONG, Australia (AP) — Soren Waerenskjold has repeated Norway’s gold medal success at the world road cycling championships a day after Tobias Foss finished first in the elite men's time trial. Waerenskjold won the men’s under-23 time trial on the second day of the championships with a dominant...
BBC
Teen crushed by forklift truck on Shipdham farm, inquest hears
A teenager was crushed to death by a forklift truck while working at a farm less than a month after starting his new job, an inquest heard. Zach Richardson, 18, from Lincolnshire, became trapped between the truck and a wall at Elm Farm, near Shipdham, Norfolk, on 24 October 2020.
Foss, Van Dijk win time trial gold at cycling worlds
WOLLONGONG, Australia (AP) — Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third women’s time trial gold medal at the opening event of the world road cycling championships on Sunday. Taking advantage of a technical course at the coastal town of Wollongong, south of Sydney, van Dijk...
BBC
Queen's ‘unstinting service' praised in Windsor
Tributes have been paid to the Queen's "unstinting service" at a ceremony held in St George's Chapel, Windsor, where she was later laid to rest. The ceremony, led by the Dean of Windsor, was attended by 800 people, including royalty and staff. But only family members remained as the Queen...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Tyneside women say service will stay with them for life
Two women who were invited to attend the Queen's funeral have both said being there was a "privilege". Charity founder Lynn McManus from North Shields was recognised in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours while Lucy Winskell was invited in her role as Tyne & Wear's Lord-Lieutenant. They were among about...
BBC
Croydon: Saxon graves discovered under car park
More than a dozen Saxon graves have been discovered underneath a Croydon car park. Eighteen burials were unearthed under the Lion Green Road car park in Coulsdon. They were found following an archaeological survey which was ordered by the council as part of the site's redevelopment into 157 new homes.
BBC
King Charles III: Hopes and expectations for the new monarch
As the reign of King Charles III begins, people are waiting to discover the type of monarch he will be. Many have already met him, during his time as the Prince of Wales, and to others he is well-known for his campaigning on environmental issues. The BBC spoke to people...
BBC
Queen's funeral: 'You can't help but feel the environment around you'
A heraldry expert said he was honoured to be asked to take part in the Queen's state funeral procession. Philip Tibbetts played a role in a procession of heralds which led her coffin into St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh last week. Later, he will march in a procession from Westminster...
BBC
The personal touches in Her Majesty's colourful funeral flowers
Blooms of gold, pink and deep burgundy, sitting amid rich green foliage, adorned the Queen's coffin during her funeral service. The colourful flowers and plants, taken from the gardens of royal properties, were chosen for their symbolism. At King Charles III's request, the wreath for Her Majesty's funeral contained flowers...
